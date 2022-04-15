Havre de Grace girls lacrosse senior Ali James comes back from hip surgeries to play the game she loves

Havre de Grace senior Alexandra ‘Ali’ James has had three hip surgeries, two of them since eighth grade, but those have not dampened her spirit or curbed her enthusiasm to play the game. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Havre de Grace senior Alexandra ‘Ali’ James loves lacrosse and there’s no denying it. But it wasn’t always a guarantee she would be able to play the sport she loves.

James, 17, has had three hip surgeries, two of them since eighth grade, but those have not dampened her spirit or curbed her enthusiasm to play the game.

“I think it’s the love that has just grown since I was younger for it, but also I love that it’s a team sport, it’s not individual like swim is. You’re working with everyone together for the main goal of winning and there’s also multiple positions,” James said. “Even if you lose, you can still play your best and feel good coming off the field.”

James started playing lacrosse around the age of 3, perhaps even earlier, she said. Her parents threw her into the sport while coaching James’ older sisters, Kaelyn and Sydney, and she recalls playing with the 9- and 10-year-olds when she was 4.

It wasn’t too many years later when James, at age 8, underwent her first surgery on her right hip.

“The first one is unrelated to the last two, but the first one I had osteomyelitis, which is a bone infection in my hip,” James said. “It made me septic. I was in the hospital for about a month, but it didn’t come from an injury. I had to go through a lot of physical therapy because I had to learn how to walk again since it immobilized myself for so long.”

Her second surgery came a few years later.

“In my eighth-grade year, I went to the doctor and I actually had a torn hip labrum. I had hip impingement and cysts in my hip, all from previous injuries that had led up to that time in lacrosse,” James said.

James underwent physical therapy after the surgery, but that surgery didn’t go as planned. She had continuous pain from her recent surgery, and her sophomore year she went back to get her hip examined. A surgeon discovered the previous doctor didn’t properly seal her torn labrum, and she had another tear — two in all.

“I had the hip impingement back because the repair didn’t work,” she said.

That year of her third surgery was the year the coronavirus pandemic took away the entire spring sports season. It wasn’t COVID, though, that kept James off the field. Her hip was not recovered in time, and she missed her summer club season, too.

Now, however, some two years later, James is “strong than I’ve ever felt.”

“This past surgeon [Dr. Andrew Wolff], he was a sports surgeon and he made sure that I took as long as I needed in my recovery and everything, so that when I stepped onto the field like I do now, I’m as confident as ever with my hip and I’m not afraid to do a dodge or anything I used to be afraid to do,” she said.

James, a midfielder who has 71 goals and 31 assists in her two-plus year career, has 15 goals and seven assists through seven games this season, all while still recovering. She still attends physical therapy sessions to strengthen her hip while also keeping an eye on any budding issues.

James does acknowledge a time when she questioned herself about her future and lacrosse.

“Of course, there was a time that I was considering if it was all worth it,” James said. “If the second surgery was going to work or if it was going to be sort of a failure like my first repair surgery was.”

James pushed on, however, and refound her love for the game through perseverance and dedication.

“I never completely gave up,” she said. “There were times where I was like, ‘Maybe I should take some time off.’ But then thinking about going to college and being able to play the sport for four years made it all worth it.”

James, who carries a 4.7 GPA in Havre de Grace High School’s Bio-medical, science magnet program, plans to major in exercise science with a physical therapy concentration while playing Division I lacrosse at Gardner-Webb University next year.

But before she leaves Havre de Grace, James is looking to leave a legacy behind.

“For me as a senior, I’m trying to have the most fun I can before I go off to college, but also really trying to make sure Havre de Grace is known,” she said, “and that we aren’t that little school near the water who just has a mediocre team. I want us to be known as that school that has that great team, that has the great teamwork and that loves the sport.”