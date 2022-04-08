Unspoken bond between Liberty girls lacrosse twins Izzy and Julia Lucas a key component for defending state champions

Izzy, left, and Julia Lucas are twin defenders and centerpieces of a defense that Liberty girls lacrosse hopes will help it win a second straight state championship this spring. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Liberty girls lacrosse reached the top of the mountain last season, beating Fallston, 10-9, to win the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 1A state championship. For all the goals the team piled up, for all the offensive skill it had, Liberty couldn’t have claimed the title without a strong defense, and the communication and chemistry necessary to form a cohesive unit.

Twins Julia and Izzy Lucas were sophomore defenders on the state championship team and are back as centerpieces of a squad seeking a repeat.

“The cliché is, ‘Defense wins championships,’” said Liberty coach Tom Brandel, whose team is 4-2 so far this season. “When you win a state championship by one goal, you got to take pride in defense. We spend a lot of time trying to scout our opponents and Julia and Izzy are always marked up on their top players.”

While defense sometimes gets overlooked, the girls tasked with keeping the opponents’ top players away from the net realize how vital that role is.

Izzy, left, and Julia Lucas, twin defenders for the Liberty girls lacrosse team, have played lacrosse together longer than the two can remember. They'll play together collegiately as well, at Florida Southern University. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

“When people look at the stats they see assists, goals and ground balls, but there are no stats for interceptions or stops, or even just stopping someone from going to the goal and scoring,” Julia Lucas said. “I think it is overlooked ... Defense can make such huge motions to support the team as well.”

A successful defense is built on communication, something that comes naturally to twin sisters.

“She always knows what I’m thinking and she knows where I’m going,” Izzy Lucas said of playing alongside her sister. “We work out really well together and I find it’s so easy to stop someone when I have her next to me and knowing I can trust her.”

One doesn’t need to call out a formation or signal to the other what needs to be done. Twins just know.

“I can see when she’s about to go do something, I can be there,” Julia said. “I’m there to support her in whatever she does and she does the same for me.”

“It’s creepy, it’s like telepathic,” Izzy said. “She definitely knows where I’m going and what I’m doing before I probably know where I’m going and what I’m doing.”

Twin sisters Izzy and Julia Lucas were key pieces of Liberty's 2021 Class 1A state championship team. The two key a defense that has allowed 5.6 goals a game through five games this season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Their unspoken connection is noticeable to their coach, who’s pleased with how it translates into team success.

“They seem to know what each other’s doing before anyone else does. They have a great connection on the field,” Brandel said. “Our junior class, our ’23 class, is pretty big for our school. That junior class is a tight-knit class and they are key parts of that class.”

Their bond spreads to the rest of the defense, creating a solid unit. Through five games, the Lions are allowing just 5.7 goals per game.

[ Liberty girls lacrosse beat Fallston 10-9 for the 2021 Class 1A state championship. ]

The two have played lacrosse together for as long as they can remember, nearly a decade they estimate. They started in rec leagues before joining HoCo Girls Lacrosse Club under the urging of Kirsten Matthiesen, a friend’s mother who coached the club.

Taking on lacrosse didn’t come naturally to the twins as it took time for skills to develop. But through the coaching of their club program and mentorship of a particular upperclassman at Liberty, they became college prospects.

“We really struggled with it at first,” Julia said. “I struggled with it because we loved soccer so much, too. Then we switched, we quit soccer and starting running. The later years, once we got more developed with our skills we got, [we] really knew we wanted to [progress in lacrosse]. We met Alanna Wray. She’s been a huge role model for both of us. She’s the one that really opened our eyes to playing in college. She was a senior when we were freshmen.”

In addition to playing lacrosse, Julia and Izzy Lucas run cross country in the fall. A trio of Liberty runners, from left, Julia Lucas, Izzy Lucas and Sammie Spargo, run together at the 2019 Class 2A state cross country championships. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Once recruiting started, the plan became for the two to stay together at the next level. They have both committed to play at Florida Southern University, a Division II program in Lakeland, Florida, that won the NCAA title in 2016.

“That was always going to be the plan,” Izzy said of the two playing in college together. “[Florida Southern] had really great academics and athletics for both of us.”

It wouldn’t be the same without having that built-in support system.

“She boosts my confidence. She’s always there, if I make a mistake she’s the first one there to pick me up,” Izzy said of Julia. “If I do something great, she’s the first one there to give me a hug and tell me how great it was. That support is great.”

“It means so much to me,” Julia added. “Izzy is my ride-or-die. She’s my soulmate. Doing everything with her has just made the experience so much more fun. You lose together, you win together. I know you have that as a team, but she’ll always understand on a greater level what I’m feeling all the time. It’s just so fun.”