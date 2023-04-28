Jackson Zaranski’s unselfish play crucial for Carroll County champion Westminster boys lacrosse

Sometimes, stats can be deceiving.

In the case of Westminster boys lacrosse’s Jackson Zaranski, the numbers produced by the senior attackman are a clear representation of not just his impact on the field, but his personality and character.

A mainstay at the top of the county assists leaderboard this season, Zaranski has shown the true nature of his unselfish play. The Owls have benefited greatly, going unbeaten through the Carroll County schedule and sealing the league title with Wednesday’s win over Manchester Valley.

“He does so much dirty work for us,” Westminster coach Stephen DeFeo said. “Jackson loves diving for ground balls or setting up his teammates. It’s crucial to what we do and how successful we have been.”

Much like his presence on the field, Zaranski’s unselfish nature is prevalent in his everyday life as he often makes sacrifices to improve the lives of those around him.

“Unselfish is absolutely the highest compliment that anybody can say about my son,” Zaranski’s mother Sarah said. “We have taught him from a very young age, whether it’s sports or life, show someone that you care.”

Zaranski also starred on the football field for the Owls, earning all-county honors as a receiver. Wearing No. 22, the same number his father Keith wore at Westminster when he played lacrosse, Zaranski has had some impressive games, including two in which he finished with five assists. He had four assists in Wednesday’s championship-clinching win against the Mavericks.

“He’s definitely got more stick skills than I had when I was his age,” Keith said. “And he’s just so unselfish, he doesn’t care about goals or anything like that, he just wants his team to win.”

Westminster boys lacrosse senior attackman Jackson Zaranski has shown his unselfishness not just in his style of play, but in his pursuits off the field. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

With offensive weapons all over the field for the Owls, Zaranski came into his senior year knowing the role he needed to play.

“I’m like the dirty work guy,” he said. “We got a new offensive coordinator and he basically told me that’s what we needed, so I’m trying to step up.”

The “dirty work” for Zaranski includes using his large frame to dominate in the middle of the offense, often setting screens and diving for critical ground balls that allow the Owls to regain possession and maintain ball control.

“When there’s a scrum for a ground ball, he’s always right there,” DeFeo said. “It gets physical in those things, so seeing Jackson put his body on the line night in and night out really shows the character he has.”

Along with his 22 assists, Zaranski has scored 16 goals, highlighted by hat tricks against South Carroll, Liberty and Catonsville. Even his scoring is indicative of his unselfish play.

“If you look at his goals, there’s a lot him of rebounding his teammates misses,” DeFeo said. “If the ball hits off the iron, you’ll look up and Jackson will be right there collecting the ball and firing it right back for a goal.”

With Zaranski leading the way, Westminster is riding a five-game winning streak as the playoffs approach. A big component of the team’s success has been a culture in which everyone is willing to make the extra pass and go the extra mile at the expense of individual accolades and accomplishments.

“This team has definitely been more together than previous years,” Zaranski said. “We just feel good as a group and love pushing each other, we all want to be there for each other.”

While he sacrifices his body for the team on the field, Zaranski sacrifices his time off of it to help those around him. Zaranski has earned over 500 service learning hours, more than five times the state requirement.

Along with standing out on the lacrosse field, Westminster's Jackson Zaranski dedicates his time to helping others, joining his mother and tutoring students who speak English as a second language, primarily in math and science. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Zaranski dedicates his time to helping others, joining his mother and tutoring students who speak English as a second language, primarily in math and science.

“He’s always willing to lend a helping hand to anybody,” said his mother Sarah, an English for Speakers of Other Languages teacher in Carroll County. “With all the things he has going on, he doesn’t have to be spending that extra time, but he chooses to anyway.”

Zaranski plans to attend Penn State, where he wants to major in computer science. Much like his style of play and work off the field, Zaranski’s goals are to be behind the scenes, doing the little things that help everyone.

“He wants to he wants to work at Northrop Grumman,” Keith said. “He’s going to be building systems that help protect our people.”