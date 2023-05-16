NOTICE

Calvert Hall's Joe Duggan (#17) shoots against Loyola goalie Bennett Wright in the first quarter of MIAA A boys lacrosse semifinals at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. May 16, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall vs. Loyola Blakefield in MIAA A lacrosse semifinals | PHOTOS

Browse pictures of Calvert Hall vs. Loyola Blakefield in MIAA A Conference lacrosse semifinals.

Calvert Hall's Joe Duggan (#17) shoots against Loyola goalie Bennett Wright in the first quarter of MIAA A boys lacrosse semifinals at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. May 16, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall's Shuey Kelly celebrates his goal against Loyola in the second quarter of MIAA A boys lacrosse semifinals at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. May 16, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Loyola's Mason Cook, left, follows through on his scoring shot against Calvert Hall in the first quarter of MIAA A boys lacrosse semifinals at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. May 16, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall's Shuey Kelly, left, shoots past Loyola's Liam Powell, right, to score in the second quarter of MIAA A boys lacrosse semifinals at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. May 16, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Loyola's Brendan Bateman, right, checks the ball loose from Calvert Hall's Nick Steele, left, in the second quarter of MIAA A boys lacrosse semifinals at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. May 16, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

