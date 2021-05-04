Baltimore-area players selected for Under Armour All-America lacrosse game

Under Armour, in conjunction with Corrigan Sports Enterprises and Inside Lacrosse, announced the first wave of seniors who have been selected to compete in the boys and girls UA All-America Senior Showcase games. The event, in its 16th year, will be played July 31 at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field.
The girls game is set for 5:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 8.
McDonogh midfielder Dante Trader (Maryland) has been invited to play in the boys game, while Century midfielder Demma Hall (Maryland), John Carroll midfielder Madison Sterling (Maryland), Dulaney midfielder Sammy White (Northwestern), St. Paul’s defender Paris Colgain (Johns Hopkins) and Gerstell defender Kennedy Major (Maryland) were selected for the girls game.
The participants for both games will be announced in four waves of 11 players through the end of June.