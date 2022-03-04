No looking back: After missing two seasons, Calvert Hall lacrosse star Truitt Sunderland set to savor senior year

Calvert Hall lacrosse star Truitt Sunderland took a quick break from a recent practice, sitting on a bench inside the school’s stadium and taking it all in.
With the spring season ahead, the senior attackman was right where he wanted to be on an uncharacteristically warm day in late February.
Sunderland, who missed the past two seasons after a sensational freshman debut, is grateful to be on the field again. And his plans for the days ahead are big.
“With COVID two years ago and then being injured last year, something you learn is not taking any days for granted because you never know when the last day may be,” he said. “So it’s just fun being out here every day.”
Now healthy from the foot injury that sidelined him last year, the Virginia commit enters his senior season ranked the country’s No. 4 prospect in the 2022 class by Inside Lacrosse. After producing 35 goals and 22 assists as a freshman on a stacked Calvert Hall team that won an unprecedented third straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title, he returns to the field a bit wiser, and perhaps even better.
“Growing up watching MIAA lacrosse and looking so forward to playing and then having two years taken away wasn’t easy,” he said. “But I learned a lot about myself, especially last year. I learned how to be a better teammate, giving pointers to friends that were out on the field and just cheering them on. It’s given me a different perspective.”
Calvert Hall coach Bryan Kelly lights up when he talks about Sunderland’s return as the Cardinals take aim at another MIAA A Conference title. The 26-year coach, who has guided the Cardinals to five league championships, describes Sunderland as one of the best players he’s coached. It’s a considerable compliment.
“He’s really good, just special,” Kelly said. “He’s really quick. He’s got great vision. He’s a very good passer and a really fantastic shooter. We don’t run our offense through one player and I’ve always believed that if you’re good, the ball is going to find you. Truitt buys into that and he knows when there is something needed, if we need a goal, he gets it done. He makes it happen.”
The respect of Sunderland’s game extends outside the team, with opposing MIAA coaches having the burden of trying to contain him. It’s a difficult assignment.
“Truitt is a true quarterback attackman who can create for himself. But his biggest strength is his understanding of the game and ability to make his teammates better,” Loyola Blakefield coach Gene Ubriaco said. “That is the hallmark of all great attackmen.”
Every season, Kelly doles out a lot of responsibility to his senior class. This year’s team is no exception, with Sunderland serving as one of five captains.
Sunderland thinks back to his freshman year and the observations he made watching the likes of former Calvert Hall stars Daniel Kelly, Jack Sawyer and Grant Mitchell. He noticed how they carried themselves in practice and games, in the weight room and the school hallway as they represented Calvert Hall lacrosse.
“It was definitely a lot of fun being on that team with all the talent we had,” said Sunderland, who finished with two goals and one assist in the 2019 championship game win over St. Mary’s.
“I definitely learned a lot from them, especially being younger. And this year being a senior, it’s cool finding myself being in their shoes and I’m just trying to be as good as a leader as they were.”
Classmate Jordan Wray, a standout midfielder and fellow captain, has had an up-close look at Sunderland’s trying past two years. He saw the work Sunderland put in while rehabilitating his fractured foot, along with the extra work in the weight room and the support he gave to his teammates. Part of being a quality leader is inspiring teammates, and Sunderland has done just that.
“He’s come back super strong this year,” said Wray, a Georgetown commit. “He has a really big role for us on the field as well as off the field and he’s got a lot to look forward to this season. I’m looking forward to playing with him.”
Leaving the bench to head back to the practice field, there’s an eager skip in Sunderland’s step.
“When people say high school goes fast, they aren’t kidding,” he said. “I’m just trying to appreciate every moment because you don’t really count how many more days you have left playing on this field wearing Calvert Hall’s jersey. I’m just trying to soak it all in with some of my best friends that I get to play with.”