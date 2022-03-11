Two-sport star Kori Edmondson, nation’s top senior, developing into dominant two-way midfielder for McDonogh girls lacrosse

McDonogh senior Kori Edmondson has long had a nose for the goal. Only more recently has she developed the kind of taste for defense that’s turned her into perhaps the nation’s top midfielder.
Working hours on end in her Severn backyard with older sister Logan, a former defensive midfielder at Archbishop Spalding, Edmondson has managed to transform herself from an overeager freshman to a true two-way standout.
“One of the things I’m hardest on her about is her defense, and really getting into her brain that defense is an art,” said Logan Edmondson, 24, a former All-Metro field hockey player who’s now a graduate assistant women’s lacrosse coach at Johns Hopkins. “It’s not just go out there and go crazy. I was trying to explain defense in terms of, ‘Hey, you play good defense and now we can get you that ball on the other end of the field.’
“She wasn’t quite understanding about where her feet were and how her stick needed to move with her feet. When she started to put that together, her defense just totally was a game-changer.”
The pundits have taken notice. Inside Lacrosse tabs her as the top senior in the nation at any position, grading her on-ball defense at a 4.5 out of five. Now, she will lead a McDonogh squad that enters the season ranked No. 3 in the Nike/USA Lacrosse High School Girls’ Preseason National Top 25, then continue her career next season at perennial-power Maryland.
Last spring, she used her quick first step and sprinter’s speed to rack up 68 goals and 21 assists in 16 games, helping the unusually inexperienced Eagles advance to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference title game.
“I think the ‘going 100% all the time’ mentality has really gotten me where I am,” the younger Edmondson said. “I think my shiftiness has really put me in a position to be successful. I always want to go to the goal. As soon as I have the ball, I love to drive. I love to create on offense. It’s not always just scoring for me — it’s cutting and creating other opportunities for girls who go to goal. That’s what I like to do most.”
Enthusiasm permeates everything she does on the field. She developed that passion at an early age, spending hours on the sidelines watching Logan play field hockey and lacrosse.
“She was forced to either sit there or do something, and she was such an active kid that she just picked up a stick and tried to emulate what she was seeing,” Logan recalled. “She had a little mini field hockey stick, and as we went to the different sports, that’s what would keep her entertained, out of my mom’s hair. Then, when I would get home, she would say, ‘Oh, I saw this,’ and we’d practice it.”
Kori still loves field hockey, a sport in which she was a first team All-Metro forward in fall, but made the decision her sophomore year to pursue a scholarship in lacrosse, which she says always has been “No. 1 in my heart.”
She honed her skills at the M&D Lacrosse Club, an elite program that has produced five Tewaaraton Award winners since 2014. The list includes McDonogh coach Taylor Cummings, a former three-time winner at Maryland, who believes Edmondson has a chance to make her own mark at the college level.
“Kori is just a super-talented, hardworking, do-it-all midfielder for us,” Cummings said. “She shines on the offensive end because she has great speed, athleticism and uses her body really well to dodge. Defensively she has made huge strides each year that she’s been on the team.”
The hard work she’s put in came from a quick realization that she had to improve that part of her game.
“My freshman year I definitely got a big rude awakening,” said Edmondson, who sometimes drew cards for lunging at opponents. “So I kind of make that my goal. I’m the kind of person who wants to make my weaknesses my strengths, so after freshman year I said, ‘You know what? That’s something I’m not very good at. I’m going to make that my strength.’ I’d over-foul a little bit and sort of overextend. Then I would be like, ‘You really didn’t need to do that.’”
She took the initiative to drill those bad habits out of her system through one-on-one reps against her sister and teammates. With improved footwork, better positioning and the wherewithal to rein in her aggressive tendencies, she slowly transformed herself into one of the area’s better midfield defenders.
“She’s really honed in on that part of her game so she can be a true two-way midfielder for us, as well as when she gets to College Park,” Cummings said.
Added Kori: “I feel like you see a lot of these middies being very one-sided, and I think I’ve kind of earned that two-way middie spot.”
No matter how much she improves, though, her big sister will always see her as that little kid bouncing around on the sidelines, waiting for her chance to take the field.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” Logan said. “She’s worked so hard. It gives me chills. Whenever she needs the help or she wants extra reps or she’s looking for a workout… she knows I’m in her corner. But I still see her as this little kid that I’d play against in the backyard.
“I’d say, ‘OK, this is how you catch the ball. You got it.’”