Wilde Lake boys lacrosse senior Nate Jones relishes opportunity to have his father, Mike, back on the sidelines

Wilde Lake’s Nate Jones began playing lacrosse at 5 years old. At the time, Jones’ intent was to play offense.

Nate’s father, Mike, had other ideas. Mike felt Nate’s skill set was more suited for defense, and so he persuaded his son play that side of the ball.

Nate has flourished in that role, so much so that the Wildecats senior defender has committed to play Division I college lacrosse at Drexel.

Mike has been involved with lacrosse since he was 10 years old in a variety of roles, both coaching and officiating, and had coached his son from the time he was 5 until high school.

Once Nate began playing club lacrosse at the start of his high school career, Mike transitioned to a new role, one that no longer included mentoring his son on the sideline. However, with a new staff taking over at Wilde Lake, Mike returned to the sidelines as a Wildecats assistant.

Wilde Lake senior defenseman Nate Jones has developed as a player over his career. His father, who's coached Nate since he was younger, is now a member of the Wilde Lake coaching staff for Nate's senior season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“It was very exciting to be able to get back into actually teaching the game of lacrosse, teaching the skills and what it means to be a lacrosse player,” Mike said. “To actually be able to see improvement in players has been really exciting for me and to be able to do that with Nate is a dream come true. His senior season, to be able to be there with him when I walked on the field and he’s a captain, leading stretching and he’s the head of the line when they start stretching, it’s a proud dad moment.”

With Mike helping coach both the offense and defense, Nate has the unique opportunity to work closely with his dad in practice each day, offering a sense of nostalgia to the days when he first picked up a stick. One day during a practice drill, Mike asked the team a question. Fittingly, Nate responded, and Mike joked that was unfair since he already knew the answer.

“It’s been amazing,” Nate said of having his dad back as a coach. “Honestly, he’s the reason that I’m as good as I’ve been, and having him back coaching me even more, keeping me straight on the path that I want to be on. Definitely helping out everyone else also, making other people better, helping out the rest of the team.”

A team captain, Nate is one of six seniors on Wilde Lake’s roster, which is filled mostly with underclassmen. Having so much inexperience on the team necessitated a new role for Nate. With him being a four-year varsity player, he’s grown into more of a vocal leader for the Wildecats, essentially acting as another coach on the field. That leadership is showcased both on the field and in the film room, where Nate often diagrams defenses and corrects positioning for his teammates.

“It’s been very cool,” Mike said of watching Nate’s leadership. “I haven’t been there on the sidelines the last few years, so I haven’t been able to see what he does in practice. To be there almost every day and to see the way that he’s stepped to be a leader is very exciting. He’s always had that ability, and to see it come to fruition is very exciting for me.”

Jones’ experience has been essential for the Wildecats under first-year head coach Tony Bell, who previously served as the team’s JV coach. Last season, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Wilde Lake only had one team. Bell got to work closely with the varsity players for the first time.

Bell witnessed Nate’s lacrosse IQ up close and personal. Their relationship grew even stronger before the season as Nate was the aid for Bell’s class. Understanding Nate’s knowledge for the game, Bell has pulled Nate aside at times this preseason to discuss what he’s seeing out there on the field.

Wilde Lake coach Tony Bell has a brief team meeting prior to practice. Standing alongside is senior defenseman Nate Jones, who's become like an extra coach on the field for the Wildecats due to his leadership abilities. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“These young men are out on the field, so they see things that I don’t see,” Bell said. “I like to hear what they have to say. Nate’s leadership has been phenomenal. He’s been taking the newer kids, leading them, talking to them and pulling them aside. Nate pushes everybody and it really matters a lot because him being on varsity all four years, a lot of the younger kids look up to him.”

That leadership ability even stems back several seasons to when fellow senior long-stick midfielder Trey Jenkins first started playing lacrosse. With Jenkins on JV and Nate on varsity, he noticed Jenkins’ potential and the duo started training together. Nate recommended he try out for the Howard County travel league. Now, Jenkins is committed to play lacrosse at Division III Hood College.

“That’s what I mean, Nate’s that type of leader he will help any kid,” Bell said. “He’ll get him a stick, he’ll string the head for them. Nate is the go-to, he’s the dad on the team.”

Beyond his leadership, Nate’s improved his speed and lateral quickness entering the 2022 season. In the preseason, Bell placed a heavy emphasis on conditioning, and it’s paid off for the veteran defender.

With the regular season beginning this week, Jones is looking to cap his Wildecats career by breaking the school’s ground balls record and earning an all-county selection. However, he’s most excited with the team chemistry and Wilde Lake’s daunting schedule, facing the county’s top teams.

“We have some tough opponents this year,” Jones said. “We have Glenelg, Marriotts Ridge, Mt. Hebron and Centennial, the top four teams. We’ve never played all four of them in a regular season before. I’m most excited about that.”