Friends knocks off top-seeded Curley for MIAA B lacrosse title, 15-10

“We had a great year, got better as the season went on and unfortunately we didn’t play that well today,” said Curley coach Chris Ogle. “It was definitely ground balls today. I don’t have the stats right now, but I guarantee you they had us by a pretty significant margin. Their faceoff guy did an excellent job … and they slowed the game down. All year, we’ve been wanting to run and get up and down the field and we just really couldn’t get into that.”