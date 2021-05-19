Three Baltimore-area players named in second wave of Under Armour lacrosse All-Americans

Three area high school senior girls lacrosse players — St. Paul’s teammates Christina Gagnon (midfielder, USC) and Leah Warehime (goalie, Georgetown), and Gerstell’s Emily Messinese (Navy) — were named in the second wave of Under Armour All-Americans announced on Wednesday.
The trio will join six other area standouts who have been selected to compete in the boys and girls UA All-America Senior Showcase games. The event, in its 16th year, will be played July 31 at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field.
The girls game is set for 5:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 8.
In the first wave, McDonogh midfielder Dante Trader (Maryland) was invited to play in the boys game, while Century midfielder Demma Hall (Maryland), John Carroll midfielder Madison Sterling (Maryland), Dulaney midfielder Sammy White (Northwestern), St. Paul’s defender Paris Colgain (Johns Hopkins) and Gerstell defender Kennedy Major (Maryland) were selected for the girls game.
The participants for both games are being announced in four waves of 11 players through the end of June.