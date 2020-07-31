Eagles from McDonogh fall in STX National High School Lacrosse Showcase on Friday, but savor time on the field together

“I’m super grateful that coach [Andy] Hilgartner let us come out here because us seniors haven’t gotten to play since mid-March,” said recent graduate Scott Cole, who is set to play at Lehigh. “Hearing that the [spring] season was canceled was probably the most disappointing news because we worked so hard this year and we really felt it was our year to win it all. So it’s been great to see these guys again [this week] and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I love these guys more than anything.”