Championship matchups set for IAAM lacrosse

All three girls lacrosse finals are set in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland, following a pair of semifinals Wednesday. The top two seeds will meet in each of the championship games this weekend, though the time and location of the C Conference final has changed.
Two games will take place at US Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks — the A Conference final between top-seed St. Paul’s and No. 2 McDonogh, and the B Conference final between top-seeded Mercy, the league’s three-time defending champion, and No. 2 Park. The A game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and the B for 7 p.m. Friday.
The league has issued a limited number of tickets to each participating school for those games, which both will be livestreamed (information can be found at www.iaamsports.com).
In the C Conference, however, the final pitting No. 1 Beth Tfiloh and No. 2 Indian Creek, which had been tentatively scheduled for Saturday at noon at US Lacrosse, has been moved to Sunday at noon at Mercy High School, because Beth Tfiloh is unable to play on Shabbat. Tickets are not required for the C game, which will not be livestreamed by the league.