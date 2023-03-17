‘He’s such a tough kid’: Mt. Hebron attackman Cooper Stockenberg battles back from early career injuries

After spending years watching his two older brothers proudly represent Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Cooper Stockenberg couldn’t wait for the day he got to wear his own Vikings jersey. However, that day didn’t come as soon as Stockenberg, now a junior attackman, expected.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Howard County football season was moved from its traditional fall start to the spring. In the final game of his freshman football season, Stockenberg tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee. His rehabilitation required him to miss all of his freshman and half of his sophomore lacrosse seasons.

“I really built off that injury,” Stockenberg said. “That just made me want to work harder each day and just learn how to push through adversity. I had a chip on my shoulder, so I was focused on just continuing to work.”

Roughly a year after his injury, Stockenberg returned to practice in April. Building more and more confidence each day, he returned to the field April 22 against rival Centennial.

That day, Stockenberg’s first game wearing the Vikings uniform, proved extra special. Because he plays a position that necessitates lateral quickness, it’s natural to think he would need time to regain his initial burst after a significant knee injury. However, Stockenberg didn’t miss a step. He scored his first varsity goal early in the second quarter and finished the game with three goals and two assists in a commanding 20-5 victory.

“I definitely felt that moment during the Centennial game. I just really felt like I was back in my groove again,” Stockenberg said. “It just felt normal and felt like I could be back. It was an unbelievable moment. I can’t describe how happy I was to be back. I was just happy that I worked so hard. I came back and did what I thought I could do and what everyone counted on me to do. I was really proud of myself; my family members were really proud of me and I just embraced it.”

Mt. Hebron junior attackman Cooper Stockenberg tore his ACL and meniscus, causing him to miss his entire freshman season and half of his sophomore season. He's now fully healthy, hoping to lead the Vikings to a state title. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mt. Hebron coach Michael McCarthy said even when he wasn’t able to be on the field, Stockenberg remained a vital part of the team.

“I think Cooper’s just a gym rat. He loves to play,” McCarthy said. “He loves to be with his teammates. He came to practice every day the entire year. He was hurt and he’s there every day, playing with his friends, upbeat and happy to be part of the team.

“When he returned, there was just a different energy level and enthusiasm. His peers love him because he’s just such a good teammate. He’s fun to play with. He loves pushing the ball in transition and he plays super hard, hustling for every ground ball. So, he leads by example a ton. As coaches, we were just as excited as his teammates to have him back.”

The Vikings were 7-1 and 5-0 in Howard County when Stockenberg returned. His dynamic dodging and playmaking ability only made Mt. Hebron’s offense more challenging to defend. He had at least a point in five of the Vikings’ final six regular-season games. Mt. Hebron finished undefeated in county, capturing the program’s first championship since 2007.

“None of us were surprised. I think we were just happy and relieved for him,” McCarthy said of Stockenberg’s impact. “Having watched his two older brothers play for us for eight years and him just chomping at the bit to get the opportunity to be on the field and wear the Mt. Hebron jersey, then for it to be put on hold not only his freshman year, but half his sophomore year, he was just salivating to get after it.”

Mt. Hebron captured the Class 3A East Region I title and reached the program’s first state championship game since 2016. However, Stockenberg tweaked his ankle early in the Vikings’ postseason run and his playing time decreased.

He continued to play and battle through what he thought was a sprained ankle, resting some practice days and icing it. However, Stockenberg was still in pain after states and went for an X-ray. It was revealed he played the last 2 1/2 weeks of the season with a broken leg.

“He’s such a tough kid and competitor, I wish he would’ve shared how bad it hurt,” McCarthy said. “But he just wasn’t ready to stop playing with his teammates.”

Beginning from this year’s opening practice, Stockenberg has stepped up into a larger leadership role. Grateful every time he steps onto the field wearing the Mt. Hebron jersey, Stockenberg and the Vikings are focused on avenging last season’s state title loss to Severna Park, looking to capture the program’s fifth state championship.

“Of course, we want to run it back this year,” Stockenberg said. “We want to get that ring this year. We got a chip on our shoulder and we’re going to come back hungry and we’re ready.”