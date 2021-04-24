McDonogh boys lacrosse dominates second half to roll past visiting Calvert Hall, 16-10

In the second half, the Eagles won the battles in the middle of the field and converted the work into goals. Trader opened the third quarter scoring 25 seconds into play for a 6-5 lead and they pulled away from there. Horrigan scored two straight to push the lead to 8-5 and after Calvert Hall’s JoJo Dean (four goals) scored to end the momentum, Miller, Jack Dudas (two goals) and Hugh Brown started another McDonogh run to push the lead to 11-6 going into the fourth quarter.