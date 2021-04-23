Paige Glick lifts Beth Tfiloh over Indian Creek 12-11 in overtime girls lacrosse game

Paige Glick paraded on the field as she scored the equalizing goal for Beth Tfiloh with 3:36 remaining in regulation.
She did it once more in overtime, scoring the winning goal at the 3:19 mark to upset Indian Creek in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference girls lacrosse matchup, 12-11. Glick was fouled and it led to a free-position shot. She used her height to shoot over the goalie and the ball went into the top of the net.
It was an experience like no other.
“It was the best feeling ever. When you work for something so long, so hard and see the outcome, it’s such a great feeling,” Glick said. “It was honestly a team effort. Those goals wouldn’t have happened without Ali [Krieger], Marissa [Ross] and the rest of the team. Especially Grace [Cohen] and all of her saves. It was really more of a team effort and it wouldn’t have happened without them.”
Beth Tfiloh’s (7-1, 5-1 IAAM C) Ali Krieger and Ross discussed with their team before Friday’s game about starting off hot and continuing to play with intensity. After all, Indian Creek entered as the final undefeated C Conference team at 8-0. It would take gelling as a team to overcome a tough Eagles team.
“My goal was for everyone to play as a team, for our stick skills and transitions to be on point, which I really think they were,” Krieger said. “If you look back on our other games, we really stepped it up and I’m really proud of everyone.”
Ross concurred.
“Going into this game, we had a goal to come in with intensity and keep it going the whole game,” Ross said. “We didn’t ever want to have a second where we were lacking and we came in, kept our intensity the entire time and we did a really good job with adjusting when things were going wrong. We did a really good job when we worked together and we now know how to step it up and play doing whatever we need to do to beat them.”
Cameron Granek began with a goal with 24:18 left to give Beth Tfiloh a 1-0 lead. Megan Bunker was on fire throughout for Indian Creek. At the 11:28 mark, she scored to tie at 1-1. Krieger scored (9:07) and Granek (7:23) did once more to give them a 3-1 lead.
Bunker had other ideas, scoring her second goal (7:01) and followed by Avery Barnhill (6:39) to even the game at 3-3. Krieger scored (4:14) again, but Bunker answered (3:39). Before the half, Allison Schwartz (1:26), Ross (1:00) and Krieger scored (0:36) to give the Warriors a 7-4 lead.
The second half began with Granek’s goal (21:10) to give Beth Tfiloh an 8-4 lead. That lead would soon shrink, beginning with Kalle Huff (19:45), Bunker (19:11), Huff again (18:47) and Bunker again (18:32). Beth Tfiloh returned the favor to take the 9-8 lead with a goal by Ross (18:21). Mollie Bunker (18:11) followed to tie for Indian Creek and Glick scored her first goal with 9:38 left in regulation. Megan Bunker scored again (8:26) and Cali Schwerdtfeger took the lead with 7:30 left in regulation.
It was Glick’s moment to shine, scoring her second goal for the equalizer and the game-winner.
Beth Tfiloh coach Alexa Eckley was pleased with her team’s resilience.
“They really adjusted as the game went on and I think that has a lot to do with the leadership,” Eckley said of her team. “They’re huddling up on the field, making changes and supporting each other. When we’re down, we have a card or we’re down a player, that just seems to kill us. However, they’re just a special group of girls and I’ve known them since middle school. They’re so positive and it’s a pleasure to coach them.”
Indian Creek (8-1, 7-1 IAAM) coach Steve Willett saw Megan Bunker play through a leg injury for the majority of the game. She willed herself to continue to score goals, finishing with six. He was proud of her leadership.
“Pretty much everything we do revolves around her and she’s the type of player, even though she scores a lot, her real value is one of an all-around midfielder,” Willett said. “She’s getting ground balls, knocking down passes and plays great defense. When we were struggling a little bit with our organization on the field, she settles things down and when we need something, she does it. She’s been that way for her whole career, but this year is something special for her.”