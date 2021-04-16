Megan Bunker helped bring sports back at Indian Creek. Now, she’s making history on the lacrosse field.

Bunker, a senior dual-sport athlete at Indian Creek School in Crownsville, doesn’t really know what it’s like to not be at the center of her sports. One of her two statistical achievements came to fruition March 27, when she stood in the middle of her home field with her parents, grinning and holding a sign that celebrated the 100th career goal she’d just scored in the opening minutes of a 23-0 blowout over Chapelgate — a feat even more impressive when considering she lost her junior season to the pandemic.