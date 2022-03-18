‘We’re going to have a lot of upsets’: Crofton lacrosse teams plan to prove themselves in first varsity season

Crofton High boys lacroose Aidan Roerick, left, is joined by other teammates as they practice faceoff drills during a Crofton High boys lacrosse practice at the school on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Few are sure what Crofton lacrosse will look like this year, not even many of those within the Cardinals’ boys and girls programs themselves.

But two people are quite certain: Kylie Corcoran and Katie Bell.

In an indoor seven-on-seven matchup over the winter, the Crofton girls faced an Arundel team still stocked with Morgan Gore, who netted 60 goals last spring, and came within a goal of sending the Class 4A state final to overtime.

“When we went into that, [Arundel] had an expectation that it was going to be them coming out with the win,” Bell said.

But Crofton proved Arundel wrong; the Cardinals knocked off the Wildcats.

“This season, we’re going to have a lot of upsets like that,” Bell said.

Crofton boys lacrosse players take part in warmups at the beginning of practice at the school on Tuesday. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

There have been more than a dozen varsity teams that have made their debut this year at Crofton, Anne Arundel County’s first new public high school in 39 years. Now the spring programs begin their inaugural varsity campaigns. In a state obsessed with lacrosse, all eyes turn to see how the boys and girls programs from the town with a robust club circuit shape up.

Both Cardinals teams have an advantage others don’t: without any seniors, all that chemistry they began to build as a junior varsity-only program last year will continue for two seasons. The girls team’s top freshman, Sophia Galarza, injured her knee over the winter, but stays on as a manager to cook up the bonds with her team for next spring.

At the center of that chemistry is Corcoran and Bell. Coach Amy Newell said the whole girls team will lean heavily on the two athletic players rife with lacrosse IQ, speed, field sense and stick skills.

“So now, we’re building up those pieces, giving them even more leadership roles to help the younger ones,” Newell said, “even though they’re kind of young themselves.”

The boys entered the start of practices not quite sure what they’d look like. But after Wednesday, they have a little better idea. The Cardinals scrimmaged five-time defending state champion Severna Park, and coach Collin Snyder gave his starters a taste of the best of the county has to offer.

“We held our own as best as we could,” Snyder said.

Crofton lacrosse coach Collin Snyder considers his boys a “middle of the road” team right now because they’re unproven. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

As is the case with every Cardinals team, there isn’t a single senior on the boys’ lineup this year. As such, they’re lacking size — a factor that plays an even bigger role in the boys’ game. They’ll take their lumps, Snyder said, as did all of the school’s boys teams this year. The Cardinals also carry 27 varsity players, about five to 10 fewer than teams such as Severna Park or Broadneck.

But as soon as Snyder made the switch from Old Mill to coach junior varsity Crofton last spring, he noticed an immediate upgrade. With all the club lacrosse experience behind these boys, they definitely knew how to move the stick.

“Though we’re smaller than other teams,” sophomore midfielder Tom Gress said, “we’re definitely quicker.”

Snyder considers his boys a “middle of the road” team right now because they’re unproven. But already, he’s pretty certain of one thing: He’s got the best goalkeeper in the county.

Junior Tommy Bell averaged 17 saves per game in the boys’ 6-2 junior varsity debut last season. In one half against Severna Park on Wednesday, he collected 10 saves against some of the best scorers in Anne Arundel County.

Bell doesn’t really care that he’s facing legions of talented, senior-loaded teams more than capable of darting past goalies to score. As long as he can stand tall and make saves, he said it’ll work out.

“We’re going into it trying to prove a point. We’ve been nothing to lose every single game,” Bell said. “We’re going to prove them wrong, that’s all there is to it.”

Crofton junior goalkeeper Tommy Bell averaged 17 saves per game in the boys’ 6-2 junior varsity debut last season. Now he'll get a chance to face varsity competition. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

The girls share a similar sentiment.

Many of the Cardinals girls have stuck close together since middle school, even elementary school for some. Back then, they thought the day would come when they’d split off to Arundel and South River. Katie Bell even made South River’s varsity team as a freshman, just before the pandemic arrived in 2020.

That all changed when Crofton High opened its doors in 2021. Suddenly, there was a blank slate for the Crofton natives — who train at the same level in the offseason as the Arundel, South River, Severna Park and Broadneck girls — to send shockwaves across Anne Arundel.

“We’ve been all working up to this moment where we can play at that varsity level,” Katie Bell said, “and prove that we are going to be a threat to a lot of these teams.”

Corcoran would take it even a step further. Very plainly, she expects other teams to think Crofton will be the best.

“It’s our first year,” Corcoran said. “We have nothing to lose. As long as we’re having fun and playing the best and competing with them, we’ll be the best.”

Long-stick midfielder Aidan Roerick feels similarly. He’s watched neighbors and community members get swallowed up by local private school teams before they could even put a Crofton uniform on. To him, it’s important now to set a standard, to keep Cardinals at home.

“I want this team to feel like a family,” Roerick said. “Even if we go out there and stuff doesn’t go our way, I want to be able to feel like a team and have fun.”