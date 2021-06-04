Perfecting his craft, Navy commit Colin Shadowens is dominating for Severna Park boys lacrosse

Colin Shadowens just wants to compete.
On the football field, he was Severna Park’s top running back and averaged nearly 100 yards in three games in March and April. As a wrestler, he wasn’t battling for a state title but he developed quickness on his feet and the knowledge of how to win one-on-one battles.
But as a lacrosse player, nobody competes harder than Shadowens on faceoffs.
“I’ve played three sports all my life,” he said. “I would not be close to the same faceoff guy I am now without wrestling and football. They all help me, for every sport. Without wrestling I don’t think I’d be as quick and strong and athletic, and football just teaches toughness. Being a three-sport athlete, I really think that’s a huge part of being a good faceoff guy.”
On faceoffs this spring, Shadowens has been in a league of his own in Anne Arundel County. The senior has won 99 out of 110 faceoffs — a winning percentage of 90% — for the undefeated Falcons (7-0). He set the tone early by winning all 20 of his draws against rival Broadneck in a season-opening win May 7.
“We don’t play much defense,” first-year Severna Park coach Travis Loving said, “because we always have the ball.”
Shadowens has started on varsity since he was a freshman, helping Severna Park win state titles his first two seasons while he earned first-team All-County honors as a sophomore. He won 72% of his draws and scooped a team-leading 167 ground balls that year.
But there’s one key difference between his sophomore and senior seasons, and it has little to do with losing his entire junior season to the COVID-19 pandemic: It’s that he’s dominating despite choosing to play with a disadvantage.
Last July, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel altered the faceoff rules by eliminating the motorcycle grip and making both players start faceoffs with only their feet, gloves and sticks touching the ground. Previously, players could be on one knee and have both their palms facing down.
“Technique-wise, that changed a lot,” Shadowens said. “Guys were a lot quicker knee-down, a lot faster, a lot stronger, and it was more about getting the clamp whereas standing it’s become more of a battle of athleticism and grit to get that ball.”
The rule change came at a difficult time, too. With the pandemic, Shadowens largely had to learn on his own. So, he studied as any good student would during quarantine — he went to YouTube. He watched videos of three-time All-American and Tewaaraton Award finalist TD Ierlan and other NCAA lacrosse stars and spent 30 minutes every day with a stick in his hand honing his muscle memory.
“It’s repetition, repetition, repetition,” he said. “The more I do it, the more it feels natural. And on top of that, it’s playing other sports, it’s being athletic and it’s the will to compete. That’s what a faceoff is all about, wanting to compete and wanting to win every faceoff.”
However, Shadowens, who said he’s never been one to attend lacrosse camps or clinics, didn’t have to learn the new technique — at least not yet. The new rule is not being enforced in public school competition for this season, but the senior was looking ahead and wanted to get a head start for college at Navy.
He realized quickly his efforts were not in vain.
Shadowens competed for the Annapolis Hawks 2021 team in the summer and after he struggled in his first tournament, “I surprised myself with how well I did.”
“I believe the standing faceoff benefits me. Being knee-down, it was a lot more weight and strength, and me being a smaller guy for most of my life I’m super quick on my feet,” he said.
Shadowens was Navy lacrosse coach Joe Amplo’s first commitment in summer 2019. He said it’s been his dream since he was 3 years old to serve his country — his father spent nine years in the military — and he knew lacrosse was his ticket in. On the lacrosse field, Shadowens said his goal is to be “dominating.”
“In my fifth grade yearbook it says I want to go to the Naval Academy and become a Navy SEAL,” he said. “It’s a dream of mine to serve our country and be a part of something bigger than myself.”
Loving thinks Shadowens will be a leader among leaders at the academy.
“When he goes there, where everyone was either president of their school or president of the National Honor Society or president of the yearbook or captain of however many teams, Colin is going to be a leader among those people,” the coach said. “He’s not just a leader here; he’s going to be a leader at the Naval Academy, whether it’s on the lacrosse team or in Bancroft Hall. He’s that kind of kid.”
But before he heads to the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Rhode Island for a year, Shadowens and the Falcons have unfinished business to take care of. As a self-described “quiet leader,” he’s eager for another postseason run to see whether Severna Park can continue its reign in Class 4A as the four-time defending state champions despite a missed season.
The Falcons will finish their regular season Friday against Arundel before postseason play begins Monday.
“It goes beyond me winning. I’ve won two state championships, freshman and sophomore year, and I think about the younger guys,” Shadowens said. “We have juniors on this team that this is their first season on varsity, and they deserve to be playing for a state championship. That’s what gets me excited — I want to see the smile on their faces when we’re gunning for a state championship.”