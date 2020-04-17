Injury taught St. Mary’s lacrosse player Alex Wicks how to handle loss as he adapts to changes brought on by coronavirus

“To not have the ability to complete when that’s all he wants to do is sad,” Lilly said. “He’s got God-given talent but what separates Alex is his desire to compete and never want to lose. You just cant teach that. I asked him about a highlight video of our last game against Georgetown Prep, and he said, ‘Coach I won’t watch that.’ He said, ‘We didn’t win.’ He’s still bitter. That was March 6. He didn’t care how he played, there’s some good clips of him. He’s for the team.”