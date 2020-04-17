Injury taught St. Mary’s lacrosse player Alex Wicks how to handle loss as he adapts to changes brought on by coronavirus

Alex Wicks spends a lot of his time with a fishing pole in hand.
Normally this time of year it would be a lacrosse stick. Every afternoon or evening, he’d either be clashing with the brightest talent in America in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference games or practicing with his St. Mary’s teammates. He had a goal, before this spring was said and done, to unseat three-time defending MIAA A champion, Calvert Hall, and begin a new reign on Bestgate Road.
But like so many athletes across the country, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic spoiled those plans. There likely won’t be an MIAA A crown or senior season. With each day that goes by, the likelihood grows that Wicks may never get to wear the Saints blue and white again.
The only contact he has with St. Mary’s now is through online learning. School begins at 8 a.m. and continues until about 2 p.m. It’s a mix of standard learning with turning in online work.
BJ and Colin Burlace long ago decided they wanted to play college lacrosse together. Before the coronavirus pandemic occurred, that was going to happen at Yale. Now, due in part to the pandemic’s impact, the Burlace brothers will be reunited at Maryland.
“The teachers are doing a great job. It’s new to all of us," Wicks said. "They realize that and they’re being a little more lenient. They’re doing a good job, helping us adapt.”
He applies the same mentality to his schoolwork as he does lacrosse.
“It’s a little bit tricky for everybody. You just have to have a drive to be able to do it," Wicks said. "There’s no one forcing you to do it, looking at you and seeing if you’re cheating online. You’re only hurting yourself if you do that. I think everyone’s settling in to this new normal.”
But Wicks likes to keep sports and school separate, as he always has. Getting to head to the lacrosse field had been an escape from the pressures of schoolwork.
Saints coach Victor Lilly is certain Wicks would have been a top candidate for Male Athlete of the Year and finished his career as the all-time ground balls leader in St. Mary’s boys lacrosse history, as well as the leader in minutes played.
Wicks rarely left the field from his first day as a freshman. There are no guarantees on who makes varsity each year, which Lilly reminded his players when they parroted the same line four years ago: “Wicks is going to play.”
Before the first scrimmage against DeMatha, Lilly told Wicks his only job was to pick up ground balls. By halftime, Wicks had pulled so many Lilly subbed him out. That energy translated to his first game, in which Wicks gobbled up nine ground balls and tallied two goals and an assist against Georgetown Prep, purely from the faceoff — a performance not unlike his last game, in which Wicks put away two goals again.
Former Syracuse, NFL wide receiver Alec Lemon hired as Glen Burnie football coach
Glen Burnie has hired Arundel graduate and former Syracuse wide receiver Alec Lemon as its new football coach.
He will likely leave St. Mary’s with 224 career ground balls, 26 goals and 28 assists.
“To not have the ability to complete when that’s all he wants to do is sad,” Lilly said. “He’s got God-given talent but what separates Alex is his desire to compete and never want to lose. You just cant teach that. I asked him about a highlight video of our last game against Georgetown Prep, and he said, ‘Coach I won’t watch that.’ He said, ‘We didn’t win.’ He’s still bitter. That was March 6. He didn’t care how he played, there’s some good clips of him. He’s for the team.”
Wicks had suffered this kind of loss once before.
On the verge of a historic performance as St. Mary’s running back this past fall, rushing for 1,302 yards and 21 touchdowns on 199 carries, Wicks broke his hip in the eighth week.
It was a blow to someone who had been a viable candidate for the Jim Rhodes Memorial Trophy, but not one that would completely ruin Wicks. As much as he’d come to love football, he’d come to St. Mary’s for lacrosse.
“I thought, ‘At least I still have a whole season of lacrosse in front of me,'” Wicks said.
He still attended winter sessions with his lacrosse teammates. Even if he physically couldn’t contribute, he wanted to show his loyalty. He had to learn how to stomach a new reality.
On his own, Wicks cut out carbohydrates and sugar and made frequent trips to the gym. He was cleared two weeks before tryouts. Wicks, he said, was in the best shape of his life when the pandemic crashed down.
“I wouldn’t take back what I did to get healthy again because it got me closer to my teammates, developed me better as a leader," Wicks said. “I’d never been a person who was on the sidelines and watch his teammates play. I got that perspective as someone who might just be a role-player or a supporter, even if they’re not playing.
"That was a unique experience to see it through their eyes and how tough it is to stay positive sometimes.”
The senior class, Wicks said, means everything to St. Mary’s lacrosse. Wicks recalls the legendary class of 2015, led by future pros Alex Woodall and Tim Troutner, that brought the MIAA A Conference trophy back to Annapolis. He thinks about even last year’s senior class — BJ Burlace, Iam Krampf, Scout Ripley — that carried the Saints to the championship game last year.
‘Light at the end of the tunnel:’ North County safety Samuel Graham commits to Miami (OH) football
North County junior Samuel Graham has overcome obstacles to commit to Miami University (OH) football.
The Friday St. Mary’s was slated to take on Calvert Hall, Wicks reached out to the other seniors. They couldn’t bolster one another on the lacrosse field through swift passes and well-timed checks. They could here, though, through a reaffirming text.
“They’re people I can turn to whenever," Wicks said. “If we’re having a hard time during this, or during anything really, they’re really good to talk to, to get something off your chest if you need to, or anything really."
To prevent the loss of lacrosse from consuming him, Wicks fills his days with ingredients he has on hand — optimism for the future and a college career at Maryland, and time with family.
Sometimes, that means driving down to a shoreline with his grandfather, John — Wicks in one car, John in another. They find a shoreline, position themselves 6 feet apart and fish.
Sometimes, the act would clear his head. Sometimes, the thoughts of all the things Wicks wouldn’t have now would stream in anyway.
“Fishing’s my thing. I always used fishing as an escape from lacrosse, my outside life,” Wicks said.
Wicks’ challenges don’t end when the pandemic does. His online high school classes prepare him academically for the independent style of education he’ll have at Maryland, but those he’ll face on the lacrosse field are unlike what any class of athletes has faced before.
Maryland, already one of the top men’s lacrosse programs in the nation, will likely retain most of its current senior class with the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility due to the cancellation of the 2020 season. Wicks will have to compete with them, too, to earn a playing role.
He’s up to the challenge. Committing to Maryland in the first place proved that.
Lilly has no doubt he’ll make it.
Latest High School Lacrosse: Insider
“In all my years I’ve been watching Alex since sixth grade, I’ve never seen a coach not put him on the field," Lilly said.