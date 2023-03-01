Ty Dailey’s double wins highlight Dulaney boys effort at indoor state championship meet

Dulaney's Ty Dailey, shown winning Class 4A boys race during the cross country state championships, capped his indoor track career with victories in the 800 and 1,600 meters at the state meet. He will attend Eastern Michigan next year. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

LANDOVER — Dulaney senior Ty Dailey has had a stellar running career with the Lions. At the Class 4A state championship meet the future Eastern Michigan Eagle closed out his high school indoor career with two golds.

In the 800 meter race, Dailey come out of nowhere to out-kick everyone in 1 minute, 58.47 seconds. Severna Park’s Alex Lecouras stumbled to the ground, but crossed the line second in 1:58.66, one-hundredth of a second ahead of a Montgomery Blair runner.

Advertisement

The second place finish proved to be the difference for Severna Park as they won the title with 46.5 points, beating out Blair’s 45. Northwest (35), Wise (30) and Seneca Valley (28).

Beating out Lecouras in the 800 was Dailey’s second gold, but one of the hardest he’s had to work for. He was behind the lead pack most of the race, but out-kicked everyone down the home stretch.

Advertisement

“I was running a little scared there, not going to lie,” Dailey said. “I didn’t think it would go out like that. They took it out and I had some work to do. I’ve been working on the mentality part of it all season. Once I smell blood in the water, I was ready to go. I worked as hard as I could. They put the jets on, they made me work for it.”

Earlier in the day, Dailey won the 1,600 (4:27.51), powering away from the pack over the final two laps.

“The past two weeks I’ve felt absolutely amazing, doing some of the hardest workouts I’ve ever done,” he said. “I came in knowing the competition was going to want to go, but I just ran patient, relied on the workouts I did.”

Dailey’s 20 individual points helped the Lions finish in a tie for seventh with 26 points. Nikhil Manickam scored the other six points by placing third in the 1,600 (4:30.90).

The Dulaney girls finished 23rd with six points in the girls meet won by Urbana with 65 points.

Catherine Campbell was sixth in the 1,600 (5:23.78) and the 3,200-meter relay team of Mary Molly Melito, Keegan Clarke, Jacqueline Sibila and Cassie Weymouth was sixth (10:14.55).

Towson boys fourth in Class 3A meet

Mervo fell one-and-a-half points short of taking home the boys 3A state title, but did earn runner-up honors. Northern took first with 39 points, with Mervo close behind with 37.5. Thomas Johnson (34), Towson (25) and Milford Mill (24) rounded out the top five.

The Towson boys were led individually by Kieran Mischke, who placed third in the 3,200 (9:41.77) and fourth in the 1,600 (4:30.92). Ryan Wahler was fourth in the 800 (2:00.00).

Advertisement

Towson’s 4 X 800 relay team of Max Abubucker, Evan Cline, Bryce Dufrene and Weston Carr finished second in 8:07.82 and Cline was eighth in the 1,600 (4:34.41).

The only point scored for the Towson girls came from the 4 X 800 meter relay team of Kate Wahler, Madelyn Ward, Caroline Richard and Alexandra Lohse who clocked 10:33.11.

Loch Raven boys finish 12th in Class 1A state meet

The Loch Raven boys were 12th in the Class 1A state meet won by Catoctin (79).

Aidan Geron was third in the 500 (1:08.53) and fourth in the 800 (2:05.55). He was also on the eighth place 4 X 400 relay team (3:47.89) along with Chris McLeod, Royal Ibead and Kennedy Obah.

Ibead was eighth in the 500 (1:12.51) and Jacob Shamer was seventh in shot put (39.09.50).

The only points for the Loch Raven girls came from the seventh-place 4 X 200 relay team of Nana Akosua Agemange-Duah, Sarah Watkeys, Alexa Arnold and Sumer Young (2:01.43).

Advertisement

Carver girls tie for 11th at Class 2A state meet

The Carver girls tied for 11th at the Class 2A state meet. The top individual performance came from senior Shantae Samms, who finished third in the 55 meter dash (7.36).

Junior Nadira Cantey was seventh in the 800 (2:29.89) and Aubrey Lilly was eighth in the 300 (43.53),

The 4 X 200 relay team of Simms, Liliana Funes-Nieves, Kameryn Moore and Lilly was seventh (1:51.83).

The Carver boys were led by Ryan Gensler, who was seventh in the 3,200 (10:50.18), and Jesus Flores, who was eighth in shot put (43-feet, 10.5 inches).

Team scores

Class 1A boys

1. Catoctin, 79; 2. Cambridge-South Dorchester, 51; 3. Largo, 46; 4. Snow Hill, 41; 5. Smithsburg, 41; 6. Perryville, 39; 7. Brunswick, 35; T8. Mountain Ridge, 25; T8. Washington, 25; 10. Francis Scott Key, 19.

Advertisement

Class 1A girls

1. Smithsburg, 98.5; 2. Largo, 58; 3. Boonsboro, 55.5; 4. Western Tech, 44; 5. South Carroll, 43; 6. Snow Hill, 32; 7. Cambridge-South Dorchester, 23; 8. Mountain Ridge, 20; 9. Brunswick, 19; 10. Catoctin, 17.

Class 2A boys

1. Oakland Mills, 110; 2. Liberty, 49; 3. New Town, 33; 4. Century, 29.5; 5. Parkside, 25; 6. Calvert, 24; T7. Hereford, 23; T7. Winters Mill, 23; 9. Dunbar, 20; 10. Southern-AA, 18.

Class 2A girls

1. Oakland Mills, 61.5; 2. Century, 58.5; T3. Hereford, 42.5; T3. Middletown, 42.5; 5. Kent Island, 42; 6. Hammond, 37.5; 7. Overlea, 24; 8. Glenelg, 21; 9. Patuxent, 20; 10. Southern-AA, 17.

Advertisement

Class 3A Boys

1. Northern, 39; 2. Mervo, 37.5; 3. Gov. Thomas Johnson, 34; 4. Towson, 25; 5. Milford Mill, 24; T6. Wilde Lake, 23; T6. Howard, 23; 8. Digital Harbor, 22; 9. Col. Zadok Magruder 21; 10. Frederick, 19.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Class 3A girls

1. Northern, 60; 2. Mt. Hebron 49; 3. River Hill, 42; 4. Westminster, 38; T5. Howard, 29; T5. Woodlawn, 29; 7. Springbrook, 27; 8. Tuscarora, 26; 9. Oxon Hill, 21; 10. Gov. Thomas Johnson, 18.

Class 4A Boys

1. Severna Park, 46.5; 2. Montgomery Blair, 45; 3. Northwest 35; 4. Henry A. Wise, 30; 5. Seneca Valley, 28; 6. Bowie, 27; T7. DuVal, 26; T7. Dulaney, 26; 9. Old Mill, 24; 10. Dundalk, 23.

Advertisement

Class 4A Girls

1. Urbana, 65; 2. Blake, 38; 3. Old Mill, 35; 4. Severna Park, 31; 5. C.H. Flowers, 29; 6. Arundel, 27.5; 7. Walt Whitman, 26; 8. Walter Johnson, 24; 9. Wheaton, 22; 10. Broadneck, 21.83.

—Craig Clary contributed to this story