Dulaney, Padonia, Springlake and Springdale conclude summer swim season at divisional championships

The season-ending divisional swim championships were held on July 29 and several swimmers from Dulaney, Padonia, Springlake and Springdale emerged victorious.
Here’s a look at the winners from the local pools.
Padonia
Padonia competed in Division II and individual winners were: Landon Laumann (9-10 boys individual medley, breaststroke), William Trainor (11-12 boys IM, backstroke), Krysta Blaha (15-18 girls IM, breast), Madison Hopkins (8-and-under girls freestyle, breast), Carroll Hopkins (9-10 boys free) and Adriana Blaha (8-and-under girls butterfly).
The 9-10 200-meter boys frees relay team of Williams Casper, Derek Hunter, Hopkins and Laumann won the event by over 10 seconds in a time of 2;34.09.
The 8-and-under 100-meter mixed free relay team of Sam Johnston, Calvin Offutt, Adriana Blaha and Hopkins won in a time of 1:24.19.
Springlake
Springlake swam in the Division III championship meet and champions included: Ruby Stanley (9-10 girls IM, back, fly), Oliver Stanley (11-12 boys IM, back), Abigail Smith (6-and-under girls free), Milo Gould (6-and-under boys free), Ian Murray (11-12 boys free), Herschel Siegers (6-and-under boys back), Ella Murray (13-14 girls back) and Maya Raley (13-14 breast).
The 6-and-under 100-meter mixed free relay team of Elliott Bonee, Avery Frank, Gould and Smith won the event in 2:07.01.
The 11-12 boys 200 free relay team of Burke Blaize, Jack Thompson, Ian Murray and Oliver Stanley captured the victory in a time of 2:10.91.
Dulaney
Dulaney was in Division V and individual champions were: Grafton Golembiesky (9-10 boys IM), Tim Mihok (11-12 boys IM, back, fly), Lilly Navari (8-and-under girls free, fly, breast), Josh Navari (11-12 boys free), Cecelia Perich (11-12 girls back), Ellie Navari (13-14 girls back), Trevor Uhlig (9-10 boys breast), Josh Navari (11-12 boys breast), Sal Anello (13-14 boys breast), Julia Mihok (15-18 girls breast).
Varsity Highlights
The 8-and-under mixed free relay team of Lily Navari, Gwendolyn Smith, Tyler Radovich and Jason Paz won the event in 1:21.89.
The 11-12 boys relay team of Tim Mihok, Josh Navari, Gavin Uhlig and Caden Connor won in 2:17.77.
Dulaney finished second in the team standings with 147 points, trailing only St. Andrews (152).
Springdale
Springdale competed in Division VII and individual champions included: Adelaide Walker (11-12 girls IM, breast), Kyan Siri (13-14 boys IM, free, breast), Beck Palmer (8-and-under boys free, fly), Lina Fox (6-and-under girls back), Brendan Castillo (13-14 boys back), Reece Nelson (8-and-under girls fly), Madeline Stevens (8-and-under girls breast).
The 6-and-under 100-meter free relay team of Healey Slomkowski, Luke Stanley, Parker Dawson and Fox won the race in 2:15.97.
The 8-and-under 100-meter free relay team of Stevens, Tucker Atkinson, Nelson and Palmer won in 1:32.57.
The 11-12 girls 200-meter free relay team of Harper Imbriale, Anabel Koch, Walker and Madelyn Wright were victorious in 2:13.59.