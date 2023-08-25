Dulaney, Padonia, Springlake and Springdale conclude summer swim season at divisional championships

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dulaney's Ella Navari, bottom, shown competing in the Straehle Invitational, won the 13-14 girls backstroke at the divisional championship meet. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The season-ending divisional swim championships were held on July 29 and several swimmers from Dulaney, Padonia, Springlake and Springdale emerged victorious.

Here’s a look at the winners from the local pools.

Padonia

Padonia competed in Division II and individual winners were: Landon Laumann (9-10 boys individual medley, breaststroke), William Trainor (11-12 boys IM, backstroke), Krysta Blaha (15-18 girls IM, breast), Madison Hopkins (8-and-under girls freestyle, breast), Carroll Hopkins (9-10 boys free) and Adriana Blaha (8-and-under girls butterfly).

The 9-10 200-meter boys frees relay team of Williams Casper, Derek Hunter, Hopkins and Laumann won the event by over 10 seconds in a time of 2;34.09.

The 8-and-under 100-meter mixed free relay team of Sam Johnston, Calvin Offutt, Adriana Blaha and Hopkins won in a time of 1:24.19.

Padonia's Caiden Trainor, top, swims alongside Springlake's Oliver Stanley as they at the Straehle Invitational. Stanley won two events at the season-ending divisional championship meet. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Springlake

Springlake swam in the Division III championship meet and champions included: Ruby Stanley (9-10 girls IM, back, fly), Oliver Stanley (11-12 boys IM, back), Abigail Smith (6-and-under girls free), Milo Gould (6-and-under boys free), Ian Murray (11-12 boys free), Herschel Siegers (6-and-under boys back), Ella Murray (13-14 girls back) and Maya Raley (13-14 breast).

The 6-and-under 100-meter mixed free relay team of Elliott Bonee, Avery Frank, Gould and Smith won the event in 2:07.01.

The 11-12 boys 200 free relay team of Burke Blaize, Jack Thompson, Ian Murray and Oliver Stanley captured the victory in a time of 2:10.91.

Dulaney's Tim Mihok won three individual races and was on a victorious relay team at the divisional championship swim meet. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dulaney

Dulaney was in Division V and individual champions were: Grafton Golembiesky (9-10 boys IM), Tim Mihok (11-12 boys IM, back, fly), Lilly Navari (8-and-under girls free, fly, breast), Josh Navari (11-12 boys free), Cecelia Perich (11-12 girls back), Ellie Navari (13-14 girls back), Trevor Uhlig (9-10 boys breast), Josh Navari (11-12 boys breast), Sal Anello (13-14 boys breast), Julia Mihok (15-18 girls breast).

The 8-and-under mixed free relay team of Lily Navari, Gwendolyn Smith, Tyler Radovich and Jason Paz won the event in 1:21.89.

The 11-12 boys relay team of Tim Mihok, Josh Navari, Gavin Uhlig and Caden Connor won in 2:17.77.

Dulaney finished second in the team standings with 147 points, trailing only St. Andrews (152).

Springdale's Kyan Siri competes in the boys 13-14 100 IM at the Straehle Invitational meet. Siri concluded his season by winning the individual medley, freestyle and breaststroke at the divisional championships. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Springdale

Springdale competed in Division VII and individual champions included: Adelaide Walker (11-12 girls IM, breast), Kyan Siri (13-14 boys IM, free, breast), Beck Palmer (8-and-under boys free, fly), Lina Fox (6-and-under girls back), Brendan Castillo (13-14 boys back), Reece Nelson (8-and-under girls fly), Madeline Stevens (8-and-under girls breast).

The 6-and-under 100-meter free relay team of Healey Slomkowski, Luke Stanley, Parker Dawson and Fox won the race in 2:15.97.

The 8-and-under 100-meter free relay team of Stevens, Tucker Atkinson, Nelson and Palmer won in 1:32.57.

The 11-12 girls 200-meter free relay team of Harper Imbriale, Anabel Koch, Walker and Madelyn Wright were victorious in 2:13.59.