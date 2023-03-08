New Town boys basketball makes key adjustments, advances to Class 2A state championship game with 47-41 victory over Wicomico

UPPER MARLBORO — Coach Derek Wise barely recognized his New Town team early in the early moments of Tuesday’s Class 2A state semifinal game. Normally confident and aggressive, his All-County guards looked confused and a bit passive against Wicomico’s zone defense.

The 2A North Region I champions bounced back, taking the lead early in the second quarter and never looking back as the Titans punched their ticket to the Class 2A state championship game with a 47-41 victory at Wise High School.

“It was an ugly win,” Wise said. “But it doesn’t matter, we got timely rebounds, stops when we needed to and now we advance.”

New Town boys basketball coach Derek Wise shares one last message with his starting five before the Class 2A state semifinal game against Wicomico. (Timothy Dashiell)

New Town turned a one-point deficit after one quarter into a six-point halftime lead. Still faced with the tough task of solving the Indians’ zone, the Titans started the third quarter with an entirely different offensive approach.

Gone were soft, passive passes around the outside, which lead to contested 3-point shots. Instead, the Titans attacked the basket, converting with some tough layups and the occasional mid-range jump shot. Even when a shot didn’t fall, an offensive rebound earned the Titans a new possession and allowed them to control the pace of the game.

Cam Sparrow has been the key for the Titans all season, averaging 19.5 points and seven rebounds for the Baltimore County champions. He got into a groove offensively in the third quarter, scoring at all three levels as the Titans went on an 8-0 run gain some separation. With Sparrow leading the charge, the new approach lead to better quality shots for everyone as the Titans’ confidence grew during the most crucial points of the game.

“The tried to slow us down by staying in that zone,” Sparrow, who finished with 11 points said. “I just stayed calm, got to my spots and knocked down the shots we needed.”

“He does so much for us, he scores, rebounds, defends and is as unselfish as they come,” Wise said. “I thought he played really well for us in the end there.”

The Indians took the early advantage with their zone stalling New Town’s offense, but couldn’t build a significant lead. At the end of the first quarter, Wise uplifted his players as they returned to the bench.

“We just played as bad as we have all season and we’re still in this game,” Wise told his team in the huddle. “We just took their best shot, we’re good.”

With shots struggling to fall, the Titans relied on hustle plays and stingy on-ball defense from Darrien Fowlkes and Cam Kirkland to lead the way.

Kirkland was locked in defensively, scoring four straight points after picking the ball away from Malique Leatherbury on consecutive possessions. Fowlkes energized his teammates and the section of New Town fans by diving for a loose ball and converting a tough layup early in the second quarter.

The sophomore was a quiet contributor for the Titans off the bench, grinding in the background and impacting the game in ways other than scoring.

“He’s a young guy for us, but he does all the little things,” Wise said. “It may not show up in the points column with him but he makes winning plays.”

With Fowlkes and Kirkland leading the way, the stingy defense kick-started the offense for the Titans as they led 25-19 at the half.

After New Town pulled away in the third, Wicomico’s talented duo of Leatherbury and Antwan Wilson led a final charge for the Indians. But the Titans were able to steal extra possessions and complete hard-earned defensive stops with some clutch rebounding, that sent the Titans into Thursday’s Class 2A state title game against Largo, a 64-62 winner over Walkersville in Tuesday’s other 2A semifinal.

The bench erupted as the final seconds ticked off the clock. Wise hugged his assistant coaches but only flashed a slight smile as even with the state semifinals over, he remained locked in on the ultimate goal for his program.

“I’m proud of our guys and we are going to celebrate for a little bit,” he said. “But then it’s back to practice tomorrow to prepare to get the big one.”

Class 2A State Semifinals

New Town 47, Wicomico 41

New Town- Cam Sparrow (11), Arrington Greenfield (11), Cam Kirkland (7)

Wicomico- Malique Leatherbury (16), Antwan Wilson (15), Jaydon Handy (7)