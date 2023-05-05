Eastern Tech's Gracie Himmelman makes a shoestring catch of a fly ball by Dulaney's Riley Hodiste.

Eastern Tech's Gracie Himmelman makes a shoestring catch of a fly ball by Dulaney's Riley Hodiste. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Dulaney vs. Eastern Tech in softball | PHOTOS

Eastern Tech defeated Dulaney, 15-8, in softball.

Eastern Tech pitcher Malorie Gogel pitches against Dulaney in the seventh inning. Eastern Tech defeated Dulaney 15-8 in softball.

Eastern Tech pitcher Malorie Gogel pitches against Dulaney in the seventh inning. Eastern Tech defeated Dulaney 15-8 in softball. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Eastern Tech's Madison Bohart, right, scores as the ball gets away from Dulaney catcher Carley Desi, left, in the fifth inning.

Eastern Tech's Madison Bohart, right, scores as the ball gets away from Dulaney catcher Carley Desi, left, in the fifth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Eastern Tech's Audrey Coker, left, tags out Dulaney's Ava O'Donnell, right, trying to steal second in the fourth inning.

Eastern Tech's Audrey Coker, left, tags out Dulaney's Ava O'Donnell, right, trying to steal second in the fourth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Eastern Tech's Kaylee Demasse, right, runs past Dulaney's Chloe Renaldo, left, who cannot make a play on the ball in the fourth inning.

Eastern Tech's Kaylee Demasse, right, runs past Dulaney's Chloe Renaldo, left, who cannot make a play on the ball in the fourth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Eastern Tech's Hayden Gilpatrick, right, celebrates with teammates at home plate after a three-run home run against Dulaney.

Eastern Tech's Hayden Gilpatrick, right, celebrates with teammates at home plate after a three-run home run against Dulaney. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Eastern Tech's Sydney Weaver misplays a fly ball by Dulaney's Grace Overcash in the second inning.

Eastern Tech's Sydney Weaver misplays a fly ball by Dulaney's Grace Overcash in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Dulaney third baseman Kimani Dennis catches the ball hit by Eastern Tech's Malorie Gogel.

Dulaney third baseman Kimani Dennis catches the ball hit by Eastern Tech's Malorie Gogel. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Eastern Tech first baseman Hayden Gilpatrick, left, loses the ball as she tries to tag Dulaney's Riley Hodiste, right, in the first inning.

Eastern Tech first baseman Hayden Gilpatrick, left, loses the ball as she tries to tag Dulaney's Riley Hodiste, right, in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Dulaney starter Lilly Tinker pitches against Eastern Tech.

Dulaney starter Lilly Tinker pitches against Eastern Tech. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Eastern Tech starting pitcher Laula Bugarini pitches against Dulaney.

Eastern Tech starting pitcher Laula Bugarini pitches against Dulaney. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

