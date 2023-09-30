Wilde Lake’s Henry Hopper wins Bull Run Cross Country Invitational; Towson, Severna Park win top team awards

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Great Mills girls large varsity team huddles before their race at the Bull Run Invitational cross country race at Hereford High School in Parkton on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

There were a lot of people disappointed when Tropical Storm Ophelia hit the area last weekend, forcing the postponement of the Bull Run Invitational, traditionally one of Maryland’s most prestigious regular-season cross country meets.

Two people not disappointed were Wilde Lake’s Henry Hopper and Towson’s Kieran Mischke.

Advertisement

Neither felt they were 100% on the scheduled race day because of illness and injury issues. While they still might not have been at their physical best Saturday when the races finally took off, they were good enough to be the best.

Hopper won the boys varsity elite race in 16 minutes, 4 seconds, three seconds ahead of second-place Mischke.

Advertisement

“Last Saturday I was sitting in bed, couldn’t get up, didn’t do anything all day,” Hopper said. “Then I went for a 4-mile easy run, blew my hip out. It was rough. I’m really glad I didn’t race then.”

Mischke added: “Last week I had an illness, so I was glad Bull Run was postponed. I was more or less ready for this race. I had a goal to get sub-16 [minutes], didn’t really happen. Henry is a good guy to run with.”

Coming off the illness and what he called a “minor, minor injury,” Hopper, who won the Class 3A state championship on the same Hereford High School course in November, adjusted his normal strategy.

“My strategy normally is to be up in the top pace the first mile,” he said. “After the dip, there’s a little uphill after that, and I just really push that uphill. I waited for a lot later because I didn’t want to burn my legs out.”

Hopper said it was a nice experience being back at the site of his greatest triumph, and used it as a teaching moment for some of his lesser-experienced teammates.

“We were doing a walk-through this morning and it was just so nice revisiting all the spots. ‘Oh, I made my move here.’ It was really fun,” he said. “It’s my team’s first year here for a lot of them so it’s nice to be like, ‘This is what I did, you should do this.’”

First-place finisher Henry Hopper of Wilde Lake, left, is followed by Towson's Kieran Mischke, who finished second, as they head into the home stretch of the boys varsity elite race during the Bull Run Invitational cross country race at Hereford High School in Parkton on Saturday. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Hopper added he really likes hilly courses, like the one at Bull Run, and feels his team is better prepared for them. However, no team ran the Hereford hills better than Mischke’s generals.

Mischke was backed by teammate Evan Kline in ninth place (16:44) and Towson totaled 68 points, distancing itself from Wootton (83), Severna Park (100), Hooper’s Wildecats (122) and Chopticon (126).

Advertisement

Towson also is coming off a 3A team state title, and Mischke feels the team is in a good position to do it again.

“We’re better than last year,” he said. “We’ve all trained consistently throughout the summer, all of us. We didn’t miss any long runs. No matter if we had work or an internship, we made sure we did our work as a team. I think we’re better, better culture and we’re ready for another state victory.”

“We’re really trying to win all of our invitationals this year,” Cline added. “It was a good win today. No everyone had their best day, but a lot of our runners came together and got the job done.

The runners also credit the support staff his team has is in its JV runners and parents that power them through the challenging parts of a race.

“It’s not actually the people running in the race,” he said. “We have our JVs out cheering us on, on the hardest parts of the course. There’s that mulch patch, where no one’s there, no one’s cheering for you. So we have our team, a couple parents down at the mulch patch cheering us on.”

It’s all part of a culture that Cline feels is what separates Towson from its competition.

Advertisement

“Our culture, culture by far,” he said. “That’s one thing our team I feel like has that a lot of other teams don’t. We keep it fun, our coaches listen to us, and we do a lot of things that other teams don’t do like hang out with each other and stuff.”

Hereford coach Adam Hitner estimates that the change it date forced about 20 schools to withdraw from the event, but there were still over 80 schools present spread across the elite, large school, medium school and small school divisions.

From left, Hereford's Rebekka Hillier, McDonogh School's Mary Gorsky, Severna Park's Kaylee Jenish, Severna Park's Kathryn Murphy and Hereford's Sylvia Snider run in the girls varsity elite race during the Bull Run Invitational. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Severna Park teams up to win girls elite race

The Severna Park cross country teams sports T-shirts that read on the back “We>Me.” A simple slogan but yet one the Falcons girls team may be the embodiment of.

Severna Park didn’t have an individual in the top five of the girls varsity elite race but had all five scoring runners finish in the top 23 to edge Walter Johnson, 66-69, for the team title. Hereford (98), McDonogh (119) and Walt Whitman (167) round out the top five teams.

“It’s really all about the team and working together,” Kathryn Murphy, who led the Falcons by finishing in sixth place, said. “We train for it and it’s such a fun meet coming out here with all these other schools.”

Jocelyn DiAngelo was close behind Murphy, finishing eighth. Murphy finished in 19:55, DiAngelo in 20:12. Other scorers were Josephine Kamas (15th, 20:39), Sarah Kelly (19th, 20:47) and Natalie Bowman (23rd, 21:08).

Advertisement

“We have a lot of depth on our team,” DiAngelo said. “The way we work together in practices and races [helps us]. Plus, our coaches are amazing and so helpful and a huge part of it.”

Bull Run is one of the few races on the calendar that feature the top programs regardless of class, plus private schools, battling head to head on the course that will later host the MPSSAA state championships.

“It’s really good practice for states,” Murphy said. “It’s such a fun course to come out and do it with everyone. Getting to race against different teams and different people is so amazing.”

Racing against the upper echelon of state runners brings out the best in the individual runners.

“The competition is super hard, but all of our teammates, we all work together to get this win. We put in the work and you see what happens,” DiAngelo said. “It’s really special that we get the chance to race here. We get to see and prepare ourselves for states when that time comes.”

Evelyn Rogers of Elizabeth Seton ran away with the girls elite race title, winning in 18:28. Elena Blodnikar of Leonardtown followed in 19:16. Hereford teammates Sylvia Snider (19:33) and Rebekka Hillier (19:39) took third and fourth, respectively.

Advertisement

“It means a lot for us pride-wise,” Hillier said. “We’re proud of how we do and I’m so proud of all the girls and how they finished.”

Running on their home course, the girls say there’s a sense of wanting to defend home turf.

“I always feel the need to take the hills a little bit harder, and to try to prepare for it more since it’s our course,” Snider said.

Arundel's Zaiden Lane, left, and Old Mill's Tsedeke Jakovics run in the boys large school varsity race during the Bull Run Invitational cross country race at Hereford High School in Parkton on Saturday. Lane went on to finish first while Jakovics finshed fifth. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Other races

Arundel’s Zaiden Lane won the boys large school varsity race in 16:24. Other local runners placing in the top five were Chesapeake-AA’s Alex Paciello (third, 16:46) and Old Mill’s Tsedeke Jakovics (fifth, 17:15). Broadneck placed second as a team behind Montgomery Blair led by Fox Larson (eighth, 17:32).

The top local finishers in the girls large school race were Chesapeake’s Aubrey VanSickle (eighth, 21:42), followed by Old Mill’s Isabel Meadows (ninth, 21:46). Annapolis finished third in the team standings led by Brooklyn Ricker (13th, 22:01).

In the medium school races, North Harford’s girls placed five in the top 20 to win the team title with 60 points, beating out Century (70) and Atholton (87). Scoring for the Hawks were Kendall Chandler (sixth, 21:33), Eden Hussung (seventh, 21:37), Brooklynn Eagan (13th, 22:31), Mallory McCartney (16th, 22:59) and Madilyn Coyle (18th, 23:12).

Advertisement

Individually, River Hill’s Alyssa Mattes won the race in 19:55. Following her were Century’s Taylor Colson (20:06) and C. Milton Wright’s Ellie Bassham (20:10) in second and third, respectively.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

On the boys side, host Hereford won the team title with 90 points. The Bulls were followed by Poly (98) and River Hill (143). The Bulls were led by Jake Weakland (sixth, 1725), Zach Reeves (seventh, 17:32) and Justin Gasparini (12th, 17:43).

Century’s Ryan Hartranft was the individual winner in 16:51.9. He was followed by South River’s Owen Infante (17:04) and Winters Mill’s Jackson Steinbrenner (17:11).

In small schools Liberty’s boys had five of the top seven to breeze to a win. Southern’s Eric Penkala won the race in 16:28, but the Lions lined up behind him. Scoring were Gregory Schellberg (second, 16:45), Noah Petroski (third, 17:28), Stanley Mesceda (fourth, 18:09), Jesse Gresh (fifth, 18:13) and Benjamin Smith (seventh, 18:16).

Patterson Mill’s Abigail Horsmon won the girls small school race in 20:35. Her teammate Stefani Burns took eighth as the Huskies finished third with 76 points. Smithburg won the team title with 55 points. Mercy was second with 73, led by Emily Kellerman (sixth, 22:49) and Evelyn Weaver (10th, 23:08).