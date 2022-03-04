River Hill girls basketball powers past Atholton, 56-51, to win Class 3A East Region II championship

Winning championships is all about composure. When it mattered the most, River Hill girls basketball had it Thursday night in the Class 3A East Region II championship.
With 4:51 left and the game tied, the host Hawks went on a decisive run to defeat rival and neighboring Atholton, 56-51, for the third time this season.
The Hawks (15-1) will host a Class 3A state quarterfinal game Saturday against an opponent to be determined, as the MPSSAA reseeds teams after the regional championships.
Seniors Anhyia Smith (28 points) and Caroline Duffy (17 points) led River Hill, while Atholton (14-4) was led by Kendi Caldwell’s 16 points.
“We lost a bit of our composure down the stretch,” Duffy said. “When we started running our offense and kept focus, things started falling into place for us.”
To make things worse for the Hawks, Duffy, the team’s leading rebounder, picked up her fourth foul with 2:11 left in the third quarter. She returned midway through the fourth and helped the Hawks come back, but her presence was definitely missed while she was out.
River Hill dominated the first half, with the Hawks taking a 12-point lead, 22-10, early in the second quarter. Atholton slowly started chipping away at the deficit, cutting it to five, 28-23, with 2:51 left in the half. River Hill scored the final three points of the half on free throws from Duffy and Katie Bena to go up 31-23 at the break.
Atholton came out energized in the third quarter. A layup by Taylor Shane gave River Hill a 37-32 lead with 3:56 left in the third, but the Raiders went on an 8-0 run to take a 40-37 lead at the end of the quarter.
River Hill crept back into the game, using a Smith 3-point play to tie the game at 43 with 5:40 left. After the teams traded baskets, Duffy hit one of two free throws on the next two Hawks possessions to give River Hill a 47-45 lead with 3:10 left. Layups by Smith and Duffy pushed River Hill’s lead to 51-45 with 2:11 left.
Atholton got two free throws by Julianna Blair to narrow the margin to 53-49 with 1:09 left, but Smith took a charge with 46 seconds left to help the Hawks seal the win.
“Getting the ‘W’ is the most important thing,” Smith said. “We found a way to get it done. Our coach preaches defense first, and that’s what we did down the stretch. That last push by Atholton was tough, but we kept our composure.”
River Hill coach Teresa Waters had a little different take.
“I was a little disappointed in our composure down the stretch. We were able to get back in the game, and that was a good thing. We had a young team out there, but Caroline and Anhyia led us,” Waters said of the two seniors. “Caroline is the workhorse, and Anhyia was our scorer in spite of not feeling well tonight. Now it’s on to Saturday, and we’ll see what happens there.”
Class 3A East Region II Championship
River Hill 56, Atholton 51
ATHOLTON – LeFors 2, Codari 2, Blair 4, Cowsette 15, Caldwell 16, Hargrett 6, Mims 6. Totals: 16 17-25 51.
RIVER HILL – Bena 2, Watson 2, Smith 28, Shane 7, Duffy 17. Totals: 19 14-31 56. Halftime: RH, 31-23.