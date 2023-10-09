Mt. Hebron's Tylar Fleck, right, shoots and scores against Marriotts Ridge's Mackenzie Tasch in the second quarter of field hockey game.

Mt. Hebron's Tylar Fleck, right, shoots and scores against Marriotts Ridge's Mackenzie Tasch in the second quarter of field hockey game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Mt. Hebron vs. Marriotts Ridge in field hockey | PHOTOS

See photos of Mt. Hebron field hockey plays Marriotts Ridge on October 9, 2023.

Mt. Hebron's Tylar Fleck, from right, celebrates with teammate Avery Maslow after her goal against Marriotts Ridge goalie Will Fullerton, left, in the second quarter of field hockey game on October 9, 2023.

Mt. Hebron's Tylar Fleck, from right, celebrates with teammate Avery Maslow after her goal against Marriotts Ridge goalie Will Fullerton, left, in the second quarter of field hockey game on October 9, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Mt. Hebron's Tylar Fleck, right, shoots against Marriotts Ridge's Mackenzie Tasch, left, in the second quarter.

Mt. Hebron's Tylar Fleck, right, shoots against Marriotts Ridge's Mackenzie Tasch, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Mt. Hebron's Anna "AC" Lindner, left, drives ball against Marriotts Ridge's Reese Holter, right, in the second quarter.

Mt. Hebron's Anna "AC" Lindner, left, drives ball against Marriotts Ridge's Reese Holter, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Mt. Hebron's Maddie Casto, left, shoots against Marriotts Ridge's Ava Hammer, right.

Mt. Hebron's Maddie Casto, left, shoots against Marriotts Ridge's Ava Hammer, right. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Mt. Hebron's Riley Osburn, right, battles for the ball against Marriotts Ridge's Sadie Perrier, left, in the first quarter.

Mt. Hebron's Riley Osburn, right, battles for the ball against Marriotts Ridge's Sadie Perrier, left, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Mt. Hebron's Maddie Casto, center, shoots and scores in front of Marriotts Ridge's Macie Globerman (#2), right, in the first quarter of field hockey game.

Mt. Hebron's Maddie Casto, center, shoots and scores in front of Marriotts Ridge's Macie Globerman (#2), right, in the first quarter of field hockey game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Mt. Hebron’s Tylar Fleck (#1) celebrates with teammate Maddie Casto after her goal against Marriotts Ridge.

Mt. Hebron’s Tylar Fleck (#1) celebrates with teammate Maddie Casto after her goal against Marriotts Ridge. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

