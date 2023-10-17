Mt. Hebron’s Will Kettering and Marriotts Ridge’s Abraham Akinladenu go for a header in the first half. Visiting Mt. Hebron defeated Marriotts Ridge boys soccer, 1-0.

Mt. Hebron’s Will Kettering and Marriotts Ridge’s Abraham Akinladenu go for a header in the first half. Visiting Mt. Hebron defeated Marriotts Ridge boys soccer, 1-0. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Mt Hebron vs Marriotts Ridge in boys soccer | PHOTOS

Advertisement

See photos of Mt. Hebron defeating Marriotts Ridge boys soccer, 1-0.

Mt. Hebron’s Will Kettering and Marriotts Ridge’s Abraham Akinladenu go for a header in the first half. Visiting Mt. Hebron defeated Marriotts Ridge boys soccer, 1-0.

Mt. Hebron’s Will Kettering and Marriotts Ridge’s Abraham Akinladenu go for a header in the first half. Visiting Mt. Hebron defeated Marriotts Ridge boys soccer, 1-0. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Advertisement
Mt. Hebron’s Logan McWright moves the ball in the first half.

Mt. Hebron’s Logan McWright moves the ball in the first half. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Advertisement
Mt. Hebron’s Kellen Pumphrey goes for a header.

Mt. Hebron’s Kellen Pumphrey goes for a header. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Advertisement
Marriotts Ridge’s Quinn Jenkins goes for a header in the first half.

Marriotts Ridge’s Quinn Jenkins goes for a header in the first half. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Advertisement
Marriotts Ridge’s Connor Crossan and Mt. Hebron’s Chris Belcher fight for the ball.

Marriotts Ridge’s Connor Crossan and Mt. Hebron’s Chris Belcher fight for the ball. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Advertisement
Marriotts Ridge’s Ryan Jackson gets control of a high ball.

Marriotts Ridge’s Ryan Jackson gets control of a high ball. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Advertisement
Marriotts Ridge’s Dean Palmer kicks the ball away from a driving Sachem Kafle.

Marriotts Ridge’s Dean Palmer kicks the ball away from a driving Sachem Kafle. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Advertisement
Mt. Hebron’s Spencer Pfeifer moves the ball past Kaedin Jones.

Mt. Hebron’s Spencer Pfeifer moves the ball past Kaedin Jones. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement