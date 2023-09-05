River Hill's Mackenzie Calhoun, left, hits ball over Howard's McKenna Brown for match point in girls volleyball match.

River Hill's Mackenzie Calhoun, left, hits ball over Howard's McKenna Brown for match point in girls volleyball match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Howard High vs. River Hill in girls volleyball | PHOTOS

Howard High School girls volleyball plays River Hill on September 5, 2023.

River Hill's Mackenzie Calhoun, left, hits ball over Howard's McKenna Brown for match point in girls volleyball match.

River Hill's Mackenzie Calhoun, left, hits ball over Howard's McKenna Brown for match point in girls volleyball match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Howard's Morgan Harris returns the ball against River Hill in the third game of girls volleyball match.

Howard's Morgan Harris returns the ball against River Hill in the third game of girls volleyball match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

River Hill players celebrate a point against Howard in the third and final game of girls volleyball match.

River Hill players celebrate a point against Howard in the third and final game of girls volleyball match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

River Hill's Mackenzie Calhoun, left, sets ball over the net to score against Howard's Miranda Ball, right, in the third game of girls volleyball match.

River Hill's Mackenzie Calhoun, left, sets ball over the net to score against Howard's Miranda Ball, right, in the third game of girls volleyball match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

River Hill's Mackenzie Calhoun serves the ball against Howard in the third game of girls volleyball match.

River Hill's Mackenzie Calhoun serves the ball against Howard in the third game of girls volleyball match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

River Hill's Grace Leska, right, spikes against Howard's Kaleigh Williams, from left, and Imagine Peltier in the second game of girls volleyball match.

River Hill's Grace Leska, right, spikes against Howard's Kaleigh Williams, from left, and Imagine Peltier in the second game of girls volleyball match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Howard's Anna Wohnsigl returns the ball against River Hill in the second game of girls volleyball match.

Howard's Anna Wohnsigl returns the ball against River Hill in the second game of girls volleyball match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Howard's Mariska Ordonez, left, returns the ball in front of teammate Isabella Frankovic during second game against River Hill in girls volleyball match.

Howard's Mariska Ordonez, left, returns the ball in front of teammate Isabella Frankovic during second game against River Hill in girls volleyball match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Howard's McKenna Brown, center, returns the ball against River Hill in the second game of girls volleyball match.

Howard's McKenna Brown, center, returns the ball against River Hill in the second game of girls volleyball match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Howard's Morgan Harris returns a ball against River Hill in the first game of girls volleyball match.

Howard's Morgan Harris returns a ball against River Hill in the first game of girls volleyball match. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Howard High girls volleyball head coach Grant Scott reacts during game against River Hill.

Howard High girls volleyball head coach Grant Scott reacts during game against River Hill. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

River Hill girls volleyball head coach Lynn Paynter reacts during game against Howard.

River Hill girls volleyball head coach Lynn Paynter reacts during game against Howard. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

