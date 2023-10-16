Glenelg's Ashley Kim, left, hits the ball against River Hill's Evelyn Rose, right, in the first quarter of field hockey game.

Glenelg's Ashley Kim, left, hits the ball against River Hill's Evelyn Rose, right, in the first quarter of field hockey game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Glenelg vs. River Hill field hockey | PHOTOS

Advertisement

See photos of Glenelg field hockey playing River Hill on October 16, 2023.

Glenelg's Lexi Winters, center, battles for ball with River Hill's Vic Hammer, left, in the third quarter of field hockey game on Oct. 16, 2023

Glenelg's Lexi Winters, center, battles for ball with River Hill's Vic Hammer, left, in the third quarter of field hockey game on Oct. 16, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Glenelg's Ashley Kim, left, celebrates her goal against River Hill with teammate Lexi Winters (#8) in the third quarter.

Glenelg's Ashley Kim, left, celebrates her goal against River Hill with teammate Lexi Winters (#8) in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Glenelg's Brinkley Eyre shoots against River Hill.

Glenelg's Brinkley Eyre shoots against River Hill. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Glenelg's AJ Eyre, right, is congratulated by sister Brinkley Eyre, left, after a goal against River Hill .

Glenelg's AJ Eyre, right, is congratulated by sister Brinkley Eyre, left, after a goal against River Hill . (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Glenelg's AJ Eyre shoots against River Hill in the second quarter.

Glenelg's AJ Eyre shoots against River Hill in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Glenelg's Ashley Kim, left, hits the ball against River Hill's Evelyn Rose, right, in the first quarter of field hockey game.

Glenelg's Ashley Kim, left, hits the ball against River Hill's Evelyn Rose, right, in the first quarter of field hockey game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Glenelg's AJ Eyre (#13) takes a shot against River Hill. Oct. 16, 2023

Glenelg's AJ Eyre (#13) takes a shot against River Hill. Oct. 16, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement