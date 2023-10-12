Glenelg vs. Garrison Forest in field hockey | PHOTOS

Garrison Forest Grizzlies forward/midfielder Alex Jordon looks for an open teammate as Glenelg Gladiators' Kate Kim (11) pursues during a field hockey game at Garrison Forest School on Thursday Oct. 12, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementGarrison Forest Grizzlies goalkeeper Ryleigh Cabral blocks a Glenelg Gladiators shot. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementGarrison Forest Grizzlies forward/midfielder Sophie McAvoy (facing camera) celebrates her goal with forward Bell Mazza (6) and forward/midfielder Gracie Kothari (7) as Glenelg Gladiators' Brinkley Eyre (3) and Emily Altshuler look on. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementGlenelg Gladiators' Ashley Kim (left) strikes the ball in front of Garrison Forest Grizzlies midfielder/back Maddy Snyder. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementGlenelg Gladiators goalkeeper Trinity Shackelford (44) blocks a shot attempted by Garrison Forest Grizzlies forward/midfielder Gracie Kothari (7). (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementA shot by Garrison Forest Grizzlies forward/midfielder Riley Schmidt trickles beyond Glenelg Gladiators goalkeeper Trinity Shackelford (44) and Riley Oakes for the game's first score during a field hockey game at Garrison Forest School. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementGlenelg Gladiators head coach Martie Dyer reacts during a field hockey game at Garrison Forest School. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementGarrison Forest Grizzlies head coach Mimi Smith reacts during a game against Glenelg. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)