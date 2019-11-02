Advertisement Advertisement High School sports Sports Marriotts Ridge at Atholton football Nov 01, 2019 | 10:37 PM Marriotts Ridge at Atholton football on Friday, Nov. 1 Next Gallery PHOTOS Lansdowne vs Century boys soccer Advertisement High School sports High School sports River Hill vs. Franklin field hockey River Hill at Franklin field hockey on Nov. 1, 2019 McDonogh beat Loyola in boys soccer semifinals | PHOTOS Concordia Prep's Lassahn sisters | PHOTOS Westminster vs Mt. Hebron Field Hockey Wilde Lake vs River Hill Boys Soccer IAAM varsity girls cross-country championship | PHOTOS Wilde Lake vs River Hill Girls Soccer Glenelg vs Marriotts Ridge Field Hockey Advertisement