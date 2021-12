Catonsville Comets forward Tariq Martin (32) not only saves the ball from going out of bounds in front of Hereford Bulls guard Ethan Morgan (4), but makes a behind-the-back pass to forward/center Reggie Byrd (background) during a cross county matchup Fri., Dec. 17, 2021. Catonsville (2-3) edged Hereford (2-2), 51-47. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)