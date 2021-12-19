xml:space="preserve">
Mount de Sales vs Catonsville girls basketball | PHOTOS

Prior to the game, Catonsville graduate, Jasmine Dickey's number 20 was retired. Dickey is the leading NCAA scorer in the nation for the University of Delaware. Jasmine's family was on hand to celebrate. (Right to Left) is her mother Nikisha Dickey, brother Brian Dickey, Jr., sister Ashley Dickey, her father Brian Dickey, Sr., and Jasmine Dickey. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School.
Dec 18, 2021
Prior to the game, Catonsville graduate, Jasmine Dickey's number 20 was retired. Dickey is the leading NCAA scorer in the nation for the University of Delaware. Jasmine's family was on hand to celebrate. (Right to Left) is her mother Nikisha Dickey, brother Brian Dickey, Jr., sister Ashley Dickey, her father Brian Dickey, Sr., and Jasmine Dickey. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Prior to the game, Catonsville graduate, Jasmine Dickey's number 20 was retired. Dickey (center) is the leading NCAA scorer in the nation for the University of Delaware. Some of Jasmine's Deleware coaches and teammates were on hand to celebrate. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Mount de Sales #23, with a layup in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Mount de sales #5, Clara Gaigler drives to the basket as Catonsville #21, Marissa Massimmi guards in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville #2, Alexis Johnson with a layup in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Mount de Sales #4, Sophia Garclenghi, pulls up and shoots a three in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville #4, Ashley Dickey with a layup in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville girls basketball coach, Mike Mohler. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Mount de Sales #23, pulls up and shoots a three in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Mount de Sales #23, Shelby Lewis drives to the basket in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Mount de Sales #23, Shelby Lewis drives to the basket in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Mount de Sales #23, Shelby Lewis drives to the basket in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville #4, Ashley Dickey with a layup in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville #2, Alexis Johnson, is guarded my Mount de Sales #20 Jordan Harris in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville #22, Leah Vacin pulls up for a jumper in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Double-teamed, Mount de Salrs #23, Shelby Lewis looks to pass the ball in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Mount de Sales #5, Clara Gaigler drives to the basket in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville #4, Ashley Dickey makes a move to the basket, guarded by Mount de Sales #12, Emma Walace in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Mount de Sales grabs the offensive rebound in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Mount de Sales #24, Sophia Jauquet drives to the basket in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Mount de Sales #12, Emma Walace pulls up for a jumper in the paint in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Loose ball rebound under the basket in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville #21, Marissa Massimmi, gets the 2 and a foul as she drives to the basket in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville #4, Ashley Dickey with a layup in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Catonsville #32, Morgan Belt, pulls up for the jumper in the 1st half. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
