Mount de Sales vs Catonsville girls basketball | PHOTOS

Prior to the game, Catonsville graduate, Jasmine Dickey's number 20 was retired. Dickey is the leading NCAA scorer in the nation for the University of Delaware. Jasmine's family was on hand to celebrate. (Right to Left) is her mother Nikisha Dickey, brother Brian Dickey, Jr., sister Ashley Dickey, her father Brian Dickey, Sr., and Jasmine Dickey. Mount de Sales vs Catonsville Girls Basketball in final game of the Catonsville Cup Charity Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)