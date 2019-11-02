Advertisement Advertisement High School sports Sports Lansdowne vs Century boys soccer Nov 01, 2019 | 9:45 PM Lansdowne boys soccer hosts Century in Class 2A state soccer quarterfinals (elite eight). Next Gallery PHOTOS Marriotts Ridge at Atholton football Advertisement High School sports High School sports River Hill vs. Franklin field hockey River Hill at Franklin field hockey on Nov. 1, 2019 McDonogh beat Loyola in boys soccer semifinals | PHOTOS Concordia Prep's Lassahn sisters | PHOTOS Westminster vs Mt. Hebron Field Hockey Wilde Lake vs River Hill Boys Soccer IAAM varsity girls cross-country championship | PHOTOS Wilde Lake vs River Hill Girls Soccer Glenelg vs Marriotts Ridge Field Hockey Advertisement