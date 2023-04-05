Aberdeen’s Tylan Bass chose loyalty en route to becoming The Aegis 2022-23 boys basketball Player of the Year

Aberdeen's Tylan Bass averaged 22.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and three assists per game in his final season with the Eagles. Bass has been named The Aegis 2022-23 boys basketball Player of the Year. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

There’s an alternate world where Tylan Bass’ high school basketball career looks completely different. Two roads diverged his freshman year; Bass chose the one paved in loyalty to his coach and team.

Bass was pulled up to Aberdeen’s varsity the second day of tryouts in 2019. Bill Jones, then an assistant coach, remembers how quickly the staff recognized his potential. He became a key contributor despite being the team’s lone freshman. Eleven points in four overtime minutes after not playing a second of regulation put him on notice. As did netting seven 3-pointers two weeks later, earning holiday tournament MVP honors.

When a six-game skid ended the Eagles’ season and an impending coaching change followed, talks of fleeing for a private school picked up.

“When the season was over and I was named head coach, the first person I talked to was Tylan,” Jones said. “I told him I was going to be in his corner for the next three years. He trusted me and his family trusted me. … There’s not a moment I’m not appreciative of him staying and doing the things we had talked about.”

Bass, who admitted he was nervous every time he touched the floor that first year, felt Jones was the reason he was seeing minutes early on. Having that relationship and specifically that talk helped steer him back to Aberdeen.

With his career complete, the fruits of his decision are clear: 1,000 career points in only three seasons, a net-cutting ceremony after capturing Aberdeen’s first regional championship since 2005, coupled with a Class 3A state semifinal run and being named The Aegis 2022-23 boys basketball Player of the Year.

Aberdeen's Tylan Bass concluded his high school career with more than 1,000 career points in only three seasons. He helped the Eagles win their first regional championship since 2005 and led them on a run to the Class 3A state semifinals.

Bass’ affinity for the game has never been up for debate.

The drive to better his craft is what motivates the 6-foot-2 point guard. Bass doesn’t vaunt a rah-rah training program, filling the gym with trainers or cameras. He became one of the area’s best shot creators and makers in solitary.

“Usually I work on my game by myself,” he said. “I’ll go to the gym and make 20 3s from each spot — standing still, dribbling into it and catch-and-shoots. Then I’ll hit 20 pull-ups from each spot. Then end with 20 made free throws.”

He can score on or off the ball. He can create space behind the line, needing only an inch of separation to get a clean look at the hoop. He can also take defenders off the dribble, flexing as a creative finisher or deceptive passer.

As a senior, Bass averaged 22.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and three assists per game. Jones contends he “played his best games in the biggest games.”

Bass posted 25 with five assists to capture the regional championship over Edgewood on March 3, scored 31 points on Dec. 28 helped take down Baltimore powerhouse Dunbar, and put up another 31-point outing with seven rebounds and five assists kept Aberdeen competitive against Parkville, the eventual 4A state champions.

“There are a bunch of talented guys on my team, though,” Bass said. “If I didn’t score a lot of points they could all back me up, so it wasn’t really all about me. If it was a one-man game we wouldn’t have really been where we were at.”

Away from basketball, there’s a reserved, stoic nature to Bass. He’s more often willing to show emotion within the confines of the hardwood. There was, however, one moment after an early-season loss to C. Milton Wright that sums up his maturation from nervous and sometimes bitter freshman to unflappable senior.

"[They were saying] I was gonna have big years. That was one of the main reasons I stayed. I knew I could do something with these guys. There were ups and downs but that comes with it. ... It was such a great career here. Honestly, I wouldn't want to have played anywhere else. It was special. The guys I was playing with the coach I was under, just all of it," Aberdeen senior Tylan Bass said.

The Eagles lost 63-58 on Jan. 5, a game Bass said they knew they were supposed to win. He took it upon himself to address the group postgame. Jones hadn’t previously seen his point guard take initiative in a moment like that.

“After that game, he made it very clear that we had goals,” Jones said. “Tylan and the other captains said this is a hurdle that we need to get over. He basically told the team, ‘We’re not going to lose again.’”

Spoiler: He was nearly right. Parkville was the only blemish on Aberdeen’s record until its state semifinal loss to City College on March 7.

Bass has since taken time to reflect now with his Aberdeen career in the rearview mirror and hopes of playing college ball on the horizon. He said he’s most thankful for those close to him, the ones in his ear as a freshman foreseeing the expectations he would eventually live up to.

“[They were saying] I was gonna have big years. That was one of the main reasons I stayed. I knew I could do something with these guys,” Bass said. “There were ups and downs but that comes with it. ... It was such a great career here. Honestly, I wouldn’t want to have played anywhere else. It was special. The guys I was playing with the coach I was under, just all of it.”

All-County first team

Jeannot Basima, John Carroll, senior, forward

In his final season with the Patriots before moving on to Yale, Basima averaged 16 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists a game. He finished his career with more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

Artarus Brown, Aberdeen, senior, guard

Brown averaged 11.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the 3A semifinalist Eagles. Coach Bill Jones called Brown “the best all-around player that I have ever coached.”

Tre Dennis, Bel Air, senior, guard

Dennis averaged 17.8 points per game as the top scoring option for the Bobcats, labeled by several county coaches as a first-team All-County performer.

Trent Owens, Edgewood, senior, forward

Owens averaged 10.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Rams, earning first-team All-County status for the second consecutive season.

Drew Pape, Patterson Mill, junior, forward

Pape was among the county scoring leaders with 19.3 points a game despite being drawing primary defensive attention from each opponent. He added 31 steals and 48 assists, helping the Huskies to a regional championship for the second straight season.

Dylan Sander, C. Milton Wright, sophomore, forward

Sander was one of the county’s top forces inside. He scored 280 points, grabbed 200 rebounds and blocked 53 shots this season. He had eight double-doubles for the Mustangs.

All-County second team

All-County second team

Collin Ballard, North Harford, senior, guard

Sean Beard, Perryville, junior, guard

Dylan Kreis, Fallston, senior, forward

Dre Maxwell, Edgewood, senior, guard

Matayo McGraw, Harford Tech, senior, guard

Darion Parris, Aberdeen, junior, guard

Jordan Ross, C. Milton Wright, sophomore guard

