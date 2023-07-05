Harford Tech’s Madisen Morgan named The Aegis 2023 girls track and field Athlete of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford Tech's Madisen Morgan won Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference and Class 2A East Region titles in the triple and finished third at the state championships. She won conference and regional titles in the 100 and finished fifth at states. Morgan is The Aegis 2023 girls track and field Athlete of the Year. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford Tech sophomore Madisen Morgan isn’t a hurdler, but there one big one she had to clear before becoming a dominant track and field performer: herself.

“I really just came to practice and gave it all I had. I worked really hard and had to conquer the mental aspect of the sport itself and work on believing in myself,” she said. “I think that was a big part of my success when I started really talking myself up and encouraging myself and really believing I could do it.”

In just her second of competitive track and field, Morgan produced a phenomenal season.

In the triple jump, Morgan leapt a personal-best 36 feet to win the Chesapeake Division championships. She won Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference and Class 2A East Region titles in the event and finished third at the state championships.

She also won conference and regional championships in the 100-meter dash before taking fifth at states. She was a stalwart on the 4x100 relay which won five of its six races and placed third in the state meet in 49.66.

Morgan is The Aegis 2023 girls track and field Athlete of the Year.

Unlike a lot of top track and field athletes, Morgan didn’t compete during the winter indoor season. Instead, she played basketball for the Cobras’ regional championship team. It did leave her a bit uneasy about what the spring would be like.

“When I first came into this spring season, I was a little bit nervous because I hadn’t done track since last year, and I took time off to play basketball, and I wasn’t sure how things were going to go,” she said. “But my coaches were really patient with me. ... I just wanted to keep the ball rolling and continue to be the best I could be.”

To be the best, it helps to compete against the best. Harford Tech is fortunate to have a strong group of girls to train with Morgan and push her to be her best. Morgan ran with Madisyn Bobb, Destiny Baker and Winter Evans — all first team All-Area selections — on the state fourth-place 4x200 relat team. Morgan, Bobb, Maureen Onyebadi and Ama Okyere made up the conference and regional champion and state third-place 4x100 team.

“We have a really big team of great athletes. It’s always great having teammates around you who are also encouraging you and making sure you’re on top of your stuff as well,” she said. “It’s definitely nice to compete with people who are good on your team so that when you show up against other schools, it doesn’t seem as bad. You’re used to running against good athletes.”

Morgan just completed her second year in the sport, one she just decided give a try as a freshman.

“I just wanted to try out a new sport,” she said. “I like to run, so I thought I might be good at it. But then when I started jumping, I was like, ‘Woah, I really have some potential in this.’ Especially when, last year, my freshman year, I wasn’t expecting to jump as far as I did. Once I started talking to my coaches, they were like, ‘You need to stay here.’”

Accomplishing as much as she has as a sophomore leaves her optimistic about her potential as her high school career goes on.

“It’s definitely setting the blueprint. It shows we can accomplish things as a team,” she said. “I think the expectations are very high, though I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself, but I definitely want to come back next year better, stronger, faster.”

Jenna Amrhein, North Harford (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

All-Area first team

Jenna Amrhein, North Harford, senior

An outstanding jumper, she won the long jump in five of nine meets, including the UCBAC championship, with a league-leading best of 17-9. In the triple jump, she won the Susquehanna Division meet at 33-5. She took third place in the high jump at the 2A East Region meet at 4-10.

Emily Atha, Fallston (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Emily Atha, Fallston, senior

She was the runner-up and the top Harford finisher in the UCBAC 3,200 with an 11:32.16, and she was ranked third in the 1,600 in 5:17.32. In the 2A East Region meet she placed third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600.

Destiny Baker, Harford Tech, sophomore

She won six out of seven races in the 300 hurdles, finishing first at the UCBAC Championships and second in the regional. Her best time was 47.02, the fastest in the UCBAC. In the state meet, she placed ninth in the 300 hurdles and fourth in triple jump. She was a regular on the 4x200 relay, which ran under 1:50 four times and placed fourth at state in 1:45.61.

Madisyn Bobb, Harford Tech (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Madisyn Bobb, Harford Tech sophomore

In the 400, she won the UCBAC Chesapeake Division, the UCBAC Championships and she placed fifth in the 2A state meet in 58.49. In the 200, she was undefeated until the state meet, in which she placed eighth in 25.54. In the 100, she was beaten only by teammate Madisen Morgan this season.

Gabrielle Curriden, Fallston

Gabrielle Curriden, Fallston, junior

She won the UCBAC pole vault at 10-0, then ascended to 10-4 in placing second in the regional meet and to 10-6 for second place in the 2A state meet. She also had a bests of 4-10 in the high jump, and 15-9 1/2 in the long jump.

Gianna Dawson, Bel Air, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Gianna Dawson, Bel Air, junior

In the UCBAC meet, she placed second in the 400 in 58.83 and third in the 800 in 2:23, personal bests in both. In the state meet, she ran a 2:20.8 leadoff leg in the 4x800 relay in which Bel Air placed ninth in 9:54.30.

Sumer Edwards, Aberdeen

Sumer Edwards, Aberdeen, senior

She was runner-up in the UCBAC triple jump at 33-8 3/4. With a best of 16-5 in the long jump she placed fifth in the UCBAC Championships and eighth in the 3A North Region meet. She led Aberdeen’s 4x100 relay team to second place in the UCBAC Chesapeake Division meet in 51.50.

Harford Tech's Winter Evans is the Aegis female Indoor Track Athlete of the Year 2023 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Winter Evans, Harford Tech, sophomore

The fastest in the UCBAC in the 100 hurdles, she won the event in the UCBAC Championships, took second in the 2A East Region meet and fourth in the state meet with a best of 15.18. She was a member of Tech’s 4x200 team that placed fourth in the state meet. She won the Chesapeake Division high jump at 5-0.

Lauren Gallagher, John Carroll, junior

She broke the school record twice in the IAAM championships, running 59.80 in the semifinals and 59.29 in the finals, placing second. She also ran on the Patriots’ record-setting 4x200 relay team.

Caroline Kozera, John Carroll (John Carroll )

Caroline Kozera, John Carroll, senior

She won the 100 hurdles in the IAAM B Conference for the second year in a row, clocking 16.30, a personal best. She was also a member of John Carroll’s school-record-setting 4x200 team, which was the fastest in the IAAM at 1:46.89.

Anna O'Leary, North Harford (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Anna O’Leary, North Harford, junior

She won the discus in the Cobra Relays at 102-11 then placed second in the UCBAC Championships with a personal best of 110-3 and seventh in the 2A state meet. In the shot put, she won the Susquehanna Division meet before taking third in the UCBAC in 30-9.

Jamayla Stansbury, Havre de Grace (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Jamayla Stansbury, Havre de Grace, senior

Running both the 100 and 200 in eight meets, she captured eight victories and finished first, second, or third in all but two of her races. In the 1A state meet, she finished seventh in the 100 and sixth in the 200. She set the school record in the 200 at 26.11.

Ella Steck, John Carroll, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ella Steck, John Carroll, senior

In the IAAM championships, she ran four races — anchoring the 4x100 and 4x200 to school records, winning the 200 in a school record, and missing by 0.01 her own school record in winning the 100 in 12.58. Her time in the 200, 25.48, was the best in Harford County.

Brielle Whitworth, Edgewood, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Brielle Whitworth, Edgewood, sophomore

She was the mainstay of Edgewood’s 4x800 relay team, which won five of its six races and lowered the school record 10:02.36. She also broke two individual school records, running 5:15.27 in the 1,600 and 2:22.35 in the 800. She was the 3A North Region champion in the 1,600

London Youngblood, Harford Tech, freshman

The top shot-putter among Harford County girls. She placed second in the UCBAC championships and fourth in the 2A regional before finishing 13th in the state meet. She also threw the discus, reaching a best of 89-7.

All-Area second team

Ellie Bassham, C.M. Wright, junior, 1,600

Stefani Burns, Patterson Mill, sophomore, 300 hurdles

Isabel DeVos, Harford Tech, sophomore, 3,200

Samantha Donovan, Edgewood, freshman, 400, 800

Nicole Filip, Harford Tech, sophomore, discus

Izzy Grace, John Carroll, sophomore, 300 hurdles

Shania Hill, C. Milton Wright, sophomore, 200

Abigail Horsmon, Patterson Mill, freshman, 3,200

Eden Hussung, North Harford, sophomore, 1,600

Finley Lavin, North Harford, senior, 400

Takyiwah Impraim-Mensa, Edgewood, senior, pole vault

Tyaire McCormick, Joppatowne, senior, 100, 200

Gabi Murphy, Fallston, freshman, 3,200

Korynn Sims, North Harford, junior, pole vault

Leila Sollas, Patterson Mill, freshman, 400

Maddie Wassin, John Carroll, sophomore, 1,600, 3,200

Sydney Webb, Harford Tech, freshman, 100 hurdles