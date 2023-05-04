Harford Tech girls, Bel Air boys win UCBAC Chesapeake Division titles | Track and field roundup

Harford Tech's Winter Evans won the high jump and 100-meter hurdles at the UCBAC Chesapeake Division championships. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford Tech deployed its jumpers and hurdlers to near-maximum advantage in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division Championships at Edgewood on April 27.

The Tech girls won the team title over seven other UCBAC teams with 65 of their 209 points coming from jumps and hurdles. The Tech boys scored 102 of their 148 points from those events but finished second behind Bel Air.

Winter Evans won two events for Tech, clearing 5 feet in the high jump and running 15.43 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles. The Cobras won seven events, and Madisyn Bobb won three: 100 (12.57), 200 (25.95) and 400 (59.52) before anchoring the 4x100 to a win with Maureen Onyebadi, Ama Okyere and Madisen Morgan.

Morgan won the triple jump, becoming the first county jumper to better 36 feet this season. She also relayed with Onyebadi, Evans and Ryleigh Moore to win the 4x200 in 1:51.45. Isabel DeVos won the 3,200 in 11:50.55.

Adding eight points each for second-place finishes for Tech were Faith Andreen (8-0 in the vault), Destiny Baker (48.01 in 300 hurdles) and London Youngblood (30-6 shotput).

Rising Sun won five events to place second among girls teams. Third went to Edgewood, led by Brielle Whitworth who won the 1,600 in 5:24.35 and the 800 in a record 2:24.12. Takyiwah Impraim-Mensa won the pole vault at 8-6. The Rams also won the 4x800 (10:19.20) with Lya Vent, Abigail Bond, Imaya Edmonds and Samantha Donovan.

Bel Air's Jack Hynes won the 400- and 800-meter races at the UCBAC Chesapeake Division championships. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Bel Air boys outscore Tech

Bel Air runners won the four longest races and the two longest relays to outscore Harford Tech for the boys team title.

Jack Hynes was a double winner for Bel Air, taking the 400 in 50.18 then out-kicking Aberdeen’s Daniel Wilson in the 800, 2:02.10 to 2:02.73, after a tactically slow first 200. Hynes also anchored the 4x400 to a win with Leo Dinan, Sean Harricharan and Charles Hammond.

Ryan Cascone won the mile in 4:37.72, and Garrett Saboy, the 3,200 in 10:01.20. Saboy relayed with Hammond, Ben Choe and Jaden Parrish to win the 4x800 in 8:50.69.

For Tech, Matayo McGraw won both the long jump (20-1) and triple jump (43-5 1/2). Troy Wallace Jr. took the 110 hurdles in 15.90. Khory Reevey and Junior Aderomilehin placed third and fourth, both under 16.0. Godwill Kpalbil, won the vault at 10-0.

CMW took third place, buoyed by a double win by Landon Krepps in the 100 (11.07) and 200 (22.51). A third CMW win was by high jumper Tim Kolawole clearing 6 feet. Bel Air’s Richard Dennis also cleared 6 feet for second place.

Edgewood, with three winners, placed fourth. Calvin Karanga took the 300 hurdles (40.77), beating Bel Air’s Dinan by 0.22 seconds.

The Rams won the 4x100 in 44.41 with Karanja, Isaiah Megginson, Jahmir Torres and Jacob Martin, and the 4x200 in 1:31.88 with Megginson, Isaiah Cruz, Gorden Ndula and Wroto Quiah.

Aberdeen was fifth. The Eagles’ Ricky McCall and Kyjhan Griffin finished first and second in the discus at 132-3 and 128-07.

Perryville got a win in the shot put from Sydney Phillips (46-4 1/2) and a close second from Ty Stiffler, who finished 0.01 behind Tech’s Wallace in the 110 hurdles.

Jenna Amrhein, North Harford, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Susquehanna Division

The North Harford girls and Patterson Mill boys were winners in the Susquehanna Division meet at North East.

Jenna Amrhein reached personal bests in the long jump (17-9) and triple jump (33-5) to lead the Hawks. Finley Lavin won the 400 (1:02.26); Anna O’Leary won the shot put (29-9); and North Harford vaulters took 2-3-4 with Korynn Sims (9 ft), Ally Kozak (8-6) and Grace Bauer (8-0). Sara Ford, Amrhein, Sims and Lavin won the 4x400 in 4:18.87. For the North Harford boys, Austin Perry won the 3,200 in 10:45.03.

The Patterson Mill boys got the meet’s outstanding performance from Everett Young — a pole vault of 14 feet. He added 12 points by placing third in both hurdle races. The Huskies also won the 4x800 in 8:55.04 with Matthew Elliott, Kaiden Schopf, Nathan Hillhouse and Mason Darsney. Stefani Burns ran 53.02 to win the 300 hurdles.

Joppatowne dominated the dashes. Shawn Cain Jr., Christian Vias and Roger Hanson took 1-2-3 in the 100. Tyaire McCormick won the girls 200 and finished second in the 100. Kole Pollack won the 110 hurdles in 16.94 and Damien Brooks was second in the 300 hurdles in 42.77.

The Mariners won the girls 4x100 (1:50.97) and the 4x100 (53.22) with the same foursome: Blessany Turner, Jade Shaw, Celena Watson and McCormick.

Fallston’s lone winner was Gabrielle Curriden in the pole vault (9-6). She also went 15-9 1/2 for second in the long jump. Emily Atha finished second in the 1600 (5:22.87) and 800 (2:29.21), both personal bests and both behind North East’s Leanna Rogers.

The Havre de Grace boys 4x200 team won in 1:35.62 with Miles Miller, Derrick Ross, Hamed Diallo and Meshach Cochran. Cochran won the high jump at 5-10; Jaylen Irish, the 400 in 52.52, and the Warriors won the 4x100 in 46.27.

Jamayla Stansbury won the girls 100 in 13.33 and was second in the 200 in 27.15.