Patterson Mill’s Everett Young sets county pole vault record | Harford track and field roundup

Everett Young broke the county record in the pole vault on April 18, clearing 14 feet, 1 inch at the Cobra Relays at Harford Tech.

The Patterson Mill senior erased the mark of 14 feet even, set in the 2018 state meet by another Patterson Mill athlete, Brendan McCully. Young’s mark is the best in the MPSSAA and second-best among all Maryland high schoolers this season.

Ten county high schools competed in the meet. Richard Dennis of Bel Air was a double winner, taking the high jump (6 feet) and long jump (20-1 1/2).

Other field event winners were Ricky McCall, Aberdeen, discus, 127-10; Alexander Visconti, Bel Air, shot put, 44-9. Jenna Amrhein, North Harford, long jump, 16-6; Summer Edwards, Aberdeen, triple jump, 33-10; Winter Evans, Harford Tech, high jump, 4-8; Korynn Sims, North Harford, pole vault, 9-0; London Youngblood, Harford Tech, shot put, 29-8; and Anna O’Leary, North Harford, discus, 102-11.

Bel Air’s Leo Dinan won the 300 hurdles in 41.61. Tech’s Destiny Baker took the girls 300 hurdles in 48.28. Abigail Horsmon won the girls 1,600 in 5:51.67, and Logan Weaver, the boys 1,600 in 4:48.95.

Thirteen of the events were relays. Bel Air and Harford Tech each won four. Edgewood won three, and Aberdeen won two.

Andrew Brown, John Carroll, Senior

Andrew Brown runs 9:28.88

Andrew Brown lopped 20 seconds off his personal best in the 3,200 Friday in the Johns Hopkins High School Invitational. The John Carroll senior was in a tight pack of three with 400 meters to go before he sped the last lap in 62 seconds to take third in 9:28.88. He bettered the school record of 9:44.9 set by Ben Pickett in 2010.

Drew Evans threw 48-11 in the shot put for fourth place. Justin Mangin was seventh at 45-3 1/2.

Caroline Kozera placed eighth in the 100 hurdles (16.32). Ella Steck finished 10th among 80 in the 100 dash (12.57). Lauren Gallagher was 13th in the 400 (1:01.63), and Izzy Grace, 11th in the 300 hurdles (51.32). Maddie Wassin raced to two personal bests, placing eighth in the 1,600 in 5:30.66 and 10th in the 3,200 in 12:02.33.

In a meet among six teams at Bo Manor on Friday, Lillian Alexander of Havre de Grace won the 400 in 1:01.51 and long jump at 16-7. Teammate Jamayla Stansbury was also a double winner with two personal bests, 12.71 in the 100 and 26.11 in the 200. Other bests were by Meshach Cochran in the high jump (6-0) and Jaylen Irish in the 400 (52.03). Cochran also ran with Miles Miller, Derrick Ross, and Hamed Diallo in the 4x100, placing second in 45.10.

Brielle Whitworth, Edgewood, Sophomore

Fast times in Delaware

There were many personal bests by Harford athletes in the Art Madric Hall of Fame meet in Bear, Delaware on Saturday. The meet drew 52 schools.

In the 1,600, Edgewood’s Brielle Whitworth ran 5:20.89 in finishing second, four-tenths of a second behind the winner. Fallston’s Emily Atha was a step behind Whitworth in 5:21.09. CMW’s Ellie Bassham was sixth in 5:30.0, and Tech’s Isabel DeVos, eighth in 5:32.06

For CMW, Landon Krebbs ran a league-leading 10.99 in the 100, placing eighth, and Tim Kolawole high-jumped 6-0 for third place.

Harford Tech’s Winter Evans won the 100 hurdles in 15.22, her best, and Destiny Baker won the 300 hurdles in 47.79, her best. Madisen Morgan medaled in two events, taking second in the triple jump (33-4) and third in the 100 (12.42). Madisyn Bobb finished fourth in the 400 in 1:01.59 and helped the 4x200 team to a fast 1:46.19, finishing second.

Good performances by the Tech boys were also plentiful in the 110 hurdles. Khory Reevey ran 15.81 in seventh; Matayo McGraw, 16.22 for ninth, and Troy Wallace Jr., 16.28 for 10th. Derek Rudd ran 42.89 in the 300 hurdles.

McGraw’s greater achievement came in the triple jump, where he placed fifth in a league-leading 43-6.

For North Harford, Jenn Amrhein was fourth in the long jump (15-11) and Ally Kozak, second in the pole vault (8-6).

Joppatowne sprinters Shawn Cain Jr. and Tyaire McCormick each won the dash double in the tri-meet with Aberdeen and host C.M. Wright. Cain ran 11.0 in the 100 and 22.6 in the 200. McCormick clocked 12.5 and 26.3, both personal bests. Aberdeen’s Summer Edwards tied for first at 26.3. Holden Cross won the 400 for Aberdeen by 4 seconds in 51.83, his best. Joppatowne freshman Kole Pollock won the 110 hurdles in 16.73, beating CMWÕs Alex Curry by 0.19.

In the Cecil County Invitational Tuesday at Rising Sun, Perrysville’s Rocky Ramsland won the 100 in 11.35, a personal best. Sydney Phillips won the shot put at 45-7 1/2, and the Panthers’ 4x200 team won in 1:37.78. Perryville finished third in the team scoring, which was led by Rising Sun.