Havre de Grace baseball’s Taylor Blevins has a new outlook on life after open-heart surgery for a rare condition

Havre de Grace baseball player Taylor Blevins shares a laugh with some teammates while taking his turn as a baserunner during practice Monday. Blevins underwent open-heart surgery in November to correct a rare condition. Four months after his surgery, Blevins pitched in his first scrimmage. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Taylor Blevins ignored it at first. It started his freshman year while on a playoff run with the Havre de Grace baseball team. The pumping in his chest, he said, could have been a side effect of his asthma or an irregular heart rhythm. Or, he thought, maybe it was nothing.

Then it started to happen more often. It came back with greater intensity. His heart was pumping harder and faster, feeling like it was on the precipice of bursting out of his chest. The palpitations took his breath away, causing a mix of lightheadedness and nausea.

Doctors discovered in October that Blevins was born with anomalous aortic origin of the right coronary artery (AAOCA), a condition that affects less than 1% of the population, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

In layman’s terms, the left artery of a normal heart brings blood in and the right artery takes it out. With Blevins’ condition, one of the arteries is rerouted and pinched, thus restricting blood flow.

Blevins underwent successful open-heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 17.

Reflecting on the experience, Blevins, a junior pitcher and utility player, speaks with an articulation and sincerity found in someone with a firm grasp of life’s fleeting nature.

“If it would have kept going that way,” Blevins said, “I could have dropped dead on the field. I’m blessed that we could figure it out. Most people that have this don’t figure it out until it’s too late. I was lucky to have such great doctors.”

The Blevins family was told recovery time averages about four months. Blevins was swinging a bat and throwing a ball again within 12 weeks.

Blevins returned to the mound in a scrimmage March 17, four months to the date of his procedure. He’s pitched in four games, starting three so far the Warriors. He’s struck out 13 in 15 1/3 innings. Offensively, he has nine hits in 30 at-bats and scored 10 runs.

Havre de Grace baseball player Taylor Blevins takes a few swings during batting practice under the watchful eye of his head coach and dad, Chad Blevins during practice Monday. Blevins underwent open-heart surgery in November to correct a rare condition. Four months after his surgery, Blevins pitched in his first scrimmage. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

When the palpitations started, occurring only about once a month seemingly at random, Blevins made a routine trip to the pediatrician. Both his doctors and family felt they were nothing major.

After more than a year, they became more frequent in the fall. It was decided that the best course of action would be to run tests on Blevins. Dr. Alicia Chaves, a cardiologist, took an ultrasound of his heart and there it was on the screen: a tangled mess of aortas, one peeking out of the wrong part of his heart.

Chaves diagnosed Blevins with AAOCA and, after meeting with a team of doctors, recommended the corrective surgery. Doctors explained to the family the ins and outs of the rare condition and what the procedure would entail.

But Blevins’ mind wandered elsewhere.

All he could think about was his slider and his curveball. That forkball he’s working on, too. His focus wasn’t on the incision that would soon paint his chest; it was on baseball. Blevins thought about all the time spent with friends he has shared the field with since they were in tee ball.

“That doesn’t surprise me,” said Ben Pierce, Blevins’ US Elite travel coach. Pierce is also head of the MRI Department at UMD Medical Center and paid daily visits to check on Blevins.

“Baseball is his life,” Pierce said. “He is exactly what you want as a teammate. As a coach, he’s exactly what you want as a player. No matter what you have him do, he’s going to be there for his teammates, which speaks volumes about his character.”

It has always been difficult to take Blevins away from the game.

Once when he was 8, he took a ball to the face and his nose started bleeding during a game. It was raining that day, too, but he didn’t leave the mound. In fact, he pitched a complete game. A few years later, he nearly missed little league opening day with the flu. The story goes, he was hurling before first pitch and in between innings which, again, didn’t stop him from playing.

“He has always just been a competitor,” Taylor’s father and Havre de Grace coach, Chad, said. “I’ve always kind of fed him to the wolves. I’ve always had confidence in him to put him in situations to learn or thrive. He’s always worked through them. Maybe that helped him get through heart surgery.”

Taylor Blevins is visited after his surgery by his USA Elite coach Ben Pierce, who is also the head of MRI at University of Maryland Medical Center.

The night Blevins was scheduled to go to the hospital, he was greeted with an unexpected detour. A crowd of his teammates, their families and friends collectively set up a surprise drive-by send-off outside nearby Darlington Elementary School.

Many brought signs with uplifting messages like, “Knock this out of the park!” and “You got this Taylor! #14.”

“We drove over there and they had all their headlights on and signs made,” Chad said. “It was a very heartfelt thing. … We’re just like one big family around here. It was real powerful when we pulled into that elementary school that day.”

Taylor; his mom, Becky; his brother, Chase; Chad, and Chad’s mom all shared a moment before he was taken into the operating room. There wasn’t a dry eye in that embrace.

“It’s gut-wrenching to hear that your son at 16 years old has to have open-heart surgery. A lot of tears. A lot of prayers. A lot of thinking,” Chad said, noting it was six hours from when Taylor was wheeled into surgery to when the family got to see him again. “That was a tough little moment right there seeing them take him back knowing what they’re about to do.

"You can’t take that for granted. You wake up every day and think it’s just another day and go do your thing. Then one day you get told it might be taken away from you. You got to breathe in some air and remember if I went through this, I can get through the next thing,” Taylor Blevins said. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“But when they come out and say everything was great, what a relief, man. He went through it like a trooper. He was really, really tough.”

Taylor spent a total of five days between UMD Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House of Maryland, which provides a haven for sick children and their families. Chad raved about the extensive team of medical professionals present at every step along the way.

There were three people putting him to sleep, he said, another two monitoring his heart and lungs, and the two head surgeons. “Just this whole team of people who made the whole process easier,” all of whom signed a baseball serving as a memento now sitting on Taylor’s dresser.

It can be hard for high schoolers to compartmentalize the importance of savoring their playing days. In that respect, Taylor is an outlier, much more in tune with the present.

“You gotta be so grateful for what you got,” Taylor said. “You can’t take that for granted. You wake up every day and think it’s just another day and go do your thing. Then one day you get told it might be taken away from you. You got to breathe in some air and remember if I went through this, I can get through the next thing.”