Bel Air junior Sofia Gallahue was ‘stoked’ to represent Team Greece at Triple Crown International Challenge

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Raymond Gallahue opened his laptop and stumbled upon news of Greece’s National softball team losing to Ireland, letting slip an invite to the 2022 World Games.

Gallahue’s takeaway wasn’t the loss itself but rather that Greece did in fact have a softball team.

Advertisement

“It’s not a huge sport in Greece, so they get most of their athletes from the United States,” Gallahue said, realizing his daughter fit the eligibility rules of being born in the U.S. but having Greek ancestors. “We kind of took it from there. We called them up and said we were interested in their camp and they said, ‘Come on down.’”

His daughter Sofia, a rising junior at Bel Air High, made the most of spending her winter break in Tarpon Springs, Florida, — her introduction to the highly competitive international softball environment — and was invited to play in the Triple Crown International Challenge from June 23-25 in Westminster, Colorado.

Advertisement

The TCIC was originally created for top US-born players to play for their heritage and showcase their talents in hopes to be seen by National Olympic Teams, according to their website. The 16U Team Greece was one of 22 participating teams (both 16U and 18U) representing territories all over the world.

“Honestly, I was just so stoked to represent my heritage and my family, who’s from Greece,” Sofia said, a second-generation Greek-American listed as a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder. “I was really honored.”

Bel Air rising junior Sofia Gallahue posing with the Greek flag at the Triple a crown International Challenge from June 23-25 in Westminster, Colorado. Gallahue represented Team Greece in the international tournament. (Argie Gallahue)

Sofia’s Hellas Softball 16U National Team opened pool play against Team USA, then Team Canada. The following day they wrapped up against Team Mexico before falling to eventual 16U champs Team Polynesia in the opening round of bracket play.

“Pitching against Team USA was the absolute peak of the whole tournament,” Sofia said. “I remember going into the trip just thinking how I really wanted to play Team USA. Once I was given the opportunity to [pitch], I took that opportunity and I think I did very well.”

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Sofia pitched in each of the team’s three pool play games facing a total of 19 batters, recording two strikeouts while giving up seven hits. Offensively, she batted .333 with a .627 OBP in four games.

“My confidence really grew throughout the tournament,” Sofia said. “I feel like I just kept building my level of play. The whole level of play and the atmosphere was so exciting.”

She noted how unique the raucous crowds supporting Mexico and Polynesia were, with music that made the bleachers sound more like a party than a fan section. For Sofia, playing the villain in those high-pressure environments before opposing crowds was more fun than intimidating. She thrived off the energy present in the Christopher Fields Complex.

Here is a clip of some of my pitching highlights from the TCIC 2023 tournament! 🇬🇷 @hellassoftball @SBRRetweets pic.twitter.com/rdqFcNdrfj — Sofia Gallahue (@sofiagallahue10) July 6, 2023

Aside from the games, Sofia was fortunate to explore Mount Evans, then a nearby amusement park while getting to know her teammates who congregated from all over the country.

Advertisement

Sofia’s hope is that the experience of playing in Colorado — the furthest she has traveled for softball — helps her back at Bel Air. As a sophomore this past spring, Sofia played in 21 of 22 games batting .373. She had 22 hits including two doubles and four triples, while earning a .974 fielding percentage in the outfield.

Through both the Team Greece camp and TCIC, Sofia was engulfed by Division I coaches and high minds in the softball community. There, her mother Argie Gallahue pointed out, she received plenty of feedback on her game. Fielding notes like being cognizant of her balance in her throws and pitching comments on the strength of her changeup gave Sofia some fodder to head home with.

“Playing at a high level with some of those girls just makes me want to elevate my game to reach the next level,” Sofia said. “It made me want to double my efforts going into next year.”