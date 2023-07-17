Aberdeen Swim Club divers look up to Virginia Tech commit Rocky Ramsland, want to ‘Be Like Rocky’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

There’s a stillness around the pool when Rocky Ramsland approaches the diving board. One that makes it clear he’s in a class of his own.

Aberdeen Swim Club’s public address announcer reads through each dive’s alphanumeric code pre attempt then scores for each competitor post attempt. A few divers keep tabs on the action. Family and friends may watch, too.

But there’s a gravitational pull of witnesses for Ramsland, starting when his blue and green tie-dye shammy cloth drys his arms and legs as he hops up to center stage. The piercing recoil of the board calls on spectators and competitors eagerly anticipating his mid-air pirouettes and gyrations.

Ramsland’s coach, Rick Culbertson, likened the level of attention at his home swim club to Gatorade’s famous 1991 “Be Like Mike” campaign.

“Everybody here wants to be like Rocky,” Culbertson said of his program’s top diver. “That’s been going on for years.”

Rocky Ramsland of the Aberdeen Dive Team reaches a pike position as he competes in his final diving dual meet at Aberdeen Family Swim Center on Thursday. Ramsland graduated from Perryville High School in June and will be attending Virginia Tech. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ramsland has spent the last decade collecting championships in the Central Maryland Dive League. Additionally, he competes with USA Diving and attends practices at Rutgers University, The College of New Jersey and University of Delaware. He has traveled the country with those teams and is now a top 20 diver nationally, according to Culbertson, and committed to Virginia Tech.

He’s signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Hokies in the fall and is already thinking about the marble shower in his single-bedroom dorm.

Ramsland doesn’t need to be here competing. Especially after missing time with a fractured leg (Thursday marked his third day back). But the camaraderie at Aberdeen Swim Club and joy for the sport keeps him coming back.

Culbertson records each dive on his phone off to the side, admitting he feels like “a proud papa.” The 13-year coach and former diver at Frostburg State believes Ramsland’s presence helps push the younger kids.

Recently a duo of younger divers approached Ramsland at a meet. One of the boys insisted his friend was about to break Ramsland’s record for the 12-13 age group.

“I just be laughing at stuff like that because they think I get offended by it,” Ramsland said. Not even a little. Rather, he has fun with it.

Rocky Ramsland of the Aberdeen Dive Team approaches the end of the springboard as he competes in his final diving dual meet. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

One diver with Ellicott City, on her final attempt of Thursday’s meet, approached the board with her ensuing dive already announced and her toes nearing the edge. Ramsland urged her to try a “back-double” instead, a more difficult dive that she hadn’t attempted before. “I don’t think I can,” she shouted from the 1-meter board. He shrugged with encouragement, “I guess we’re going to find out!”

She did it. The opposing team’s diver emerged from the water throwing her hands high as if a gold medal was about to be placed around her neck. That was because of Ramsland.

“I tell people, ‘It’s for yourself. You do it for yourself and not anybody else,’” he said. “I don’t compare myself to anybody else and I don’t want anybody else to compare themselves.”

That confident, fearless nature has followed him since picking up the sport at 7 years old. He was on the swim team at the time, saw his older sister, Isabelle, diving across the pool and wanted to give it a shot.

“At that age, he would go up there and do wild stuff,” Culbertson said. “He would crash and do belly flops. But he would get up laughing and having fun so we just kept working with him.”

At 7, Ramsland made his first championship tournament, where he placed seventh. “I’m not a kid who likes to lose,” he said 11 years later with a smirk.

From there, his training kicked into high gear to get to where he is now.

Ramsland picked Virginia Tech after recruitment conversations with every single team in the Big Ten Conference. His decision ultimately came down to a school with strong computer science and mechanical engineering programs (he’s still deciding which) and where he felt the diving team was appreciated.

But the ultimate goal? The Olympics.