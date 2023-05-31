Varsity Q&A: Perryville boys lacrosse coach Doug Savick reflects on historic season

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Twenty-five days before the Class 1A boys lacrosse state championship was scheduled to be played, Perryville coach Doug Savick taped a number 25 onto the wall in the team’s locker room. He urged his players to give their best 25 days, promising he would do the same.

The day before the Panthers fell to Fallston in the state final, Savick told his team he needed one more day. “They gave us as much as they could,” he said after the 19-8 loss.

Perryville bested Kent County, Rising Sun, Pikesville and ACCE to get to the final. The Panthers hadn’t allowed more than eight goals in the playoffs before facing Fallston and hadn’t scored fewer than 11 since a season opening 12-8 loss to Patterson Mill on March 21.

Savick was in steady spirits postgame. He shined a light on the historic nature of the Panthers’ success, finishing 13-3 (including playoffs), and the heart of his 13 seniors.

Kurt Vaughan led the defense with 49 ground balls and 33 forced turnovers heading into the state final. Florida Southern commit Vinnie Muscella paced the Panthers with 65 goals, 29 assists and 52 ground balls. Michael Young had 58 goals while contributing 19 assists and 28 ground balls. Perryville also endured the loss of one of their top midfielders, Nick Howes, who missed the final with a season-ending injury suffered during the semifinal.

Savick reflected on the greater picture success of his team after the loss. (Editor’s note: some questions and answers have been lightly edited for clarity).

Based on your schedule, Fallston may have been at a higher level coming into the 1A state final but is it fair to say you’re more of an emerging program?

That is a fair thing. This is the first team from Cecil County ever to make it this far for lacrosse. Right there, I’m blessed to have this, have this team and have this coaching staff. This was quite an accomplishment for us. Last time we played, I said normally it’s Harford County or Baltimore County that are the ones always in the championship. In this case, we had the team that was willing and wanting to go. We had 13 seniors that decided we’re going to push this as far as we could go.

Obviously doesn’t end the way you had hoped but in a moment like this when you have such a successful season in the eyes of the program but to fall like this, what can you say to your team?

We knew going in that it was going to be hard. Bottom line, I told them pretend this is a movie. They’re going to make a movie about you, how do you want to be portrayed in that movie? That’s how I want you to play. These guys fought hard. We had guys that were just dragging after. One of the guys said, “I’m just gonna go home and sleep.” They played their heart out. I cannot say enough about the heart of these guys. They gave it all. That’s the thing I’m going to tell them.

Despite what the scoreboard showed, your goalie, Dan Hickling, had a number of really strong saves. What did you see from him?

Danny is our wall. He was disappointed with this game but he was getting some shots that he had not seen from many other competitors we’ve faced. In the playoffs leading up to this point, I think he was at 72% as far as his stops. He’s going to be disappointed with himself but he was still our rock. And thankfully he’s a junior so we get him for another year.

Take me into that first quarter when you guys are down 3-0 then rally back to even it at 3, what did you see from the fight in your team?

We were having trouble with faceoffs. We knew that was going to be a problem going in. But that’s another thing I’ll harp on, our guys were fighting hard on faceoffs. A number of times we won but just didn’t get the ball. That first quarter when it was 3-3, I think there was this attitude like, “Hey, we could do something here.”

A ton of your guys are running track too, can you speak to the effort level that brings to your team?

Yes, Cecil County allows you have to have dual-sport athletes. So, we had six players who also ran track as well as playing lacrosse. They ran at track then they came to lacrosse practice and we ran them some more. They obviously were in good shape. A couple of times we told them, “You run track, run past these guys.” We tried to look at every opportunity we could.