Patterson Mill softball finding success replacing last year’s ace with a three-deep pitching staff

How do you replace a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year recipient formerly ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 softball recruit in Maryland?

Baylie Michael, Patterson Mill’s assistant coach for the last six years, says it can’t be done, “she’s a one-of-a-kind player.” Huskies head coach Jeff Horton tacked on, it’s by empowering and uplifting individuals. Taylor Smith, another assistant, said the only way is to divide up the lost production.

Well, Patterson Mill is trying — particularly with its pitching staff.

Madison Knight, the ace of Patterson Mill’s 2021 Class 1A state championship team and 2022 state runner-up team is now excelling at Syracuse University. This year, the Huskies have turned to a committee of senior Alyssa Miller and sophomores Audrey March and Lily Baldwin.

“At this point, we’ve become one,” March said. “We filled the spot of one that left last year and now we’re in this spot where we’re one together in the game. ... There are definitely pieces of what she did that we kept and try to continue.”

Patterson Mill's Alyssa Miller delivers a pitch in a game against Rising Sun on May 1. Miller is one of three pitchers that Huskies have featured this season, replacing Madison Knight, who's now playing collegiately at Syracuse. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The legacy of Knight still permeates through the current team.

Before Wednesday’s practice, Horton gathered his team to catch part of Syracuse’s Atlantic Coast Conference tournament first-round matchup, an 8-2 win over Virginia.

Knight, an All-ACC Freshman Team selection, pitched seven innings and struck out four while allowing six hits and two earned runs. She also belted a game-tying, two-run home run in the fourth inning.

“The announcer in that game kept saying, ‘Man, this kid can just do it all. What can’t this kid do?’” Horton said. “The announcer is saying that. And that’s a Power 5 conference freshman. They were saying she’s putting the team on her back.

“The caliber of player she is, you can’t expect one kid to step up and do that. You’ve got to try to empower a number of different kids at their own roles.”

Patterson Mill’s strategy on the mound — the one that earned it a No. 2 seed and first-round bye in the regional playoffs — has been to create three truncated Knights.

Baldwin, a righty, is most frequently the starter. She played junior varsity last year and, as Horton roughly estimates, had a “sick record with like 80,000 strikeouts.” The sophomore has since risen to a prominent role in the varsity rotation with a consistent, deep arsenal of pitches.

“[Knight] left a really big role to fill,” she said. “But I think the three of us can come together to fill that together. Instead of just having the pressure on one person having to do it. Even if I start a lot of games, I know I have them behind me to take the pressure off.”

Patterson Mill's Audrey March pitches against Century in fourth of a game on March 22. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

After a few innings, March comes in for relief. The sophomore provides more of a leadership post. That’s something she drew from Knight.

Her biggest strength as the middle reliever is to be the contrast, a lefty sandwiched between two righties who can spin the ball to her liking.

Miller is the closer. She’s the only one who sniffed time in the circle last year alongside Knight. Her poise is the attribute her coaches say she took the most from her predecessor. Where Miller lacks pitch speed, she makes up for it with more prominent movement on the ball and a knack for placing around the zone.

The new by-committee approach keeps teams on their toes. And it makes it hard for opposing batters to adjust. Winning, losing or tied, the Huskies are going to cycle through their rotation. Horton even hinted at having a few additional tricks up his sleeve for the start of the postseason.

“It’s cool the way they’ve worked together to be really successful this year,” Michael said. “Their pitches all have different kinds of movements and speeds. It’s cool because every time a batter thinks they’ve got these pitches down, we’ve got another girl coming in. It’s tough on our opponents to figure them out.”

Knight helped carry Patterson Mill to the 1A state championship game a year ago. This year’s three-deep staff will have its opportunity for playoff lore starting Monday against the winner of Fallston and Joppatowne.