Tre McInnes, Jackson Wheeler push Patterson Mill baseball to 6-1 win over Harford Tech

Patterson Mill baseball coach Matt Roseland infused a shot of confidence into his freshman catcher in the second inning of a tie game.

The Huskies and visiting Harford Tech were tied at 1 when Tre McInnes stepped to the plate. With a 2-2 count, his coach shouted from just beyond third base, “Come on Tre, be the one to pick us up here.”

McInnes, mere weeks into his varsity career, delivered. Then he did it again. Then a third time with a defensive stand. His effort helped propel the Huskies to a 6-1 win over the Cobras on Wednesday.

McInnes started his day crushing a stand-up double over the left fielder’s head. He was lifted for a courtesy runner who later scored for a 2-1 lead. In his next at-bat, McInnes drove in two with a single to right-center field to make it 4-1 after three.

“He’s seeing the ball really well and he’s using the entire field,” Roseland said. “It seems like he’s getting big hit after big hit for us. ... I think his mind was certainly spinning early in the year with all the knowledge we were giving him but the game is starting to slow down a little bit.”

The final crucial moment from McInnes wasn’t a solo mission. He just happened to be the one to finish the play.

Harford Tech loaded the bases in the sixth inning for what was its best chance to close the deficit. Sophomore reliever Noah Thomas helped get the Huskies out of the jam looking for a pickoff at first base.

The throw baited the runner into a rundown. First baseman Josh Kanner slowly glided toward second but held onto the ball until the runner at third bolted for home. Kanner fired it to McInnes who held on through contact for the second out. Thomas struck out the next batter to thwart a comeback.

“I think [my confidence] is pretty high right now,” McInnes said. “I think I’m doing well for my first year at the varsity level. [My coaches] are helping me hit the ball well. There’s a lot of transition from summer ball to high school ball.”

Roseland noted before the season how important pitching would be to the team’s success — that it couldn’t always rely on its bats. Senior starter Jackson Wheeler was that guy Wednesday.

Wheeler let up one run in the first inning on a wild pitch. He settled down after that, making it into the sixth before Thomas relieved him and Ryan Malenfant closed the game.

“I think early on he realized he didn’t have his best stuff,” Roseland said. “He didn’t have his velocity that he usually has and his curveball wasn’t as sharp, so he decided to move more to his changeup. He battled like pitchers do when you don’t have your best stuff. You get through the game with what you have.”

Wheeler finished the day pitching 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out nine. He added an RBI double in the sixth to extend the Huskies’ lead.

Sophomore pitcher CJ Scism and junior Will Kerrigan split time on the mound for the Cobras tossing three innings each. Scism struck out three while allowing four hits and four runs. Kerrigan gave up the next two runs and recorded one strikeout.