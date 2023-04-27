Fallston boys lacrosse spoils Patterson Mill’s perfect season, earns division’s top spot with 16-4 win

Aiden Dixon won the faceoff and bolted up the field. Charging towards the net, he cocked his stick back and sniped a shot past the goalie’s shoulder to give Fallston boys lacrosse its second goal in 12 seconds.

It was perhaps the smoothest of the Cougars’ goals, which came often and without much trouble Wednesday night. Behind the shoulder from 8 feet away, a turnaround wide release emblematic of Hakeem Olajuwon’s “Dream Shake” and a bevy of quick passes in front of the net highlighted the scoring in Fallston’s convincing 16-4 win over previously undefeated Patterson Mill.

Wednesday night’s game was billed as a heavyweight bout between the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference’s top boys lacrosse teams, both of which were undefeated in conference play. It was a test that Fallston (10-2) passed glowingly, earning the title of Chesapeake Upper Division regular-season champions.

Offensively, the Cougars were a force. But Dixen’s goal shifted the momentum in a game that still felt within reach for Patterson Mill (11-1).

“That’s a good team and they’re well coached so we had our work cut out for us,” Fallston coach Pat Mull said. “We tell the boys all the time, we’re playing against ourselves and our standard. We try not to focus too much on who the opponent is. We focus on what we do and I think we did a really good job of that tonight.”

Fallston scored seven third-quarter goals. Quinn McLaughlin recorded a team-high five, while Greg Hoer and Lucas Hurlburt added hat tricks.

“I really like how we’re moving the ball right now,” Mull said. “We’re being really unselfish at times. That’s something we preach all the time. When you draw the slide, you got to move it to the next guy. Sometimes we fall in love with the concept of, ‘I beat my guy, I want to score.’ But when you have six guys playing on the same page, it can look like that.”

Patterson Mill kept the game within arms reach early on behind two goals in the first quarter and a third in the second. But the Huskies didn’t score again until the final 30 seconds.

RJ Wilhelm, Tommy Rohal, Fletcher Steinkraus and Samir Khalid-Manning each found the back of the net for Patterson Mill.

“Fallston came out and played well,” Huskies coach Ryan Arist said. “No excuses, they did well. Our kids didn’t play like I think we’re capable of playing and hopefully we’ll get a rematch in a couple weeks.”

Arist didn’t point to anything in particular he would’ve liked his team to do differently. He felt his players were well prepared and that Fallston didn’t hit them with any surprises. The difference, he said, was a matter of execution on both ends.

“It’s OK to get a loss, the season isn’t over,” Arist said. “One of our coaches just said, ‘We got to be one percent better each day.’ If we do the same thing every day, we’ll get the same results.

“We’re going to have to spend extra time after practice shooting and running and doing the things that make up for 12 goals,. Should we see this team again, we’re going to have to be better.”