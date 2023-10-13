North Harford vs. Edgewood in football | PHOTOS

#10 Edgewood QB Caesar Travers finds space to run the ball against at North Harford high school football. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )Advertisement#1 North Harford QB Preston Miller runs the ball in a high school football game against Edgewood. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )Advertisement#3 Harold Davis, North Harford, is taken down by Edgewood defenders during their high school football game. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )Advertisement#0 Darius Fleming, Edgewood, drives toward the end zone, but #13 Ethan Sealy, North Harford, pushes him out of bounds in the second half of their high school football game. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )Advertisement#5 Michael Lee, Edgewood, runs the ball for a touchdown against North Harford in the first half. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )Advertisement#1 North Harford QB Preston Miller hands off to #3 Harold Davis in the second half of a high school football game against Edgewood. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementFrom left, #23 Donovan Gannon, North Harford, defends #1 Jahmir Torres, Edgewood, in the first half of their high school football game. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementNorth Harford High School varsity football head coach Justin Martinek is seen during half time of a game against Edgewood. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementKeith Rawlings, varsity head football coach of Edgewood High School is seen during a game at North Harford. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementNorth Harford High School band plays during halftime of a football game against Edgewood. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementNorth Harford High School band plays during halftime of a football game against Edgewood. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )AdvertisementNorth Harford High School cheerleaders perform during half time of high school football game against Edgewood. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )