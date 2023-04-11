Music to their ears: Late second-half run lifts North Harford girls lacrosse over Patterson Mill, 13-9

When a North Harford girls lacrosse player scores, a snippet from a song of her choosing belts out around the stadium. It’s like a walk-up song in baseball. Although, it may be better referred to as a walk-off song, chiming out after a player finds the back of the net.

The catalog didn’t run deep Tuesday evening. Rather, it was the same few songs running on repeat as the Hawks totaled a 13-9 home win over Patterson Mill.

Advertisement

What started with two teams trading production ended with a Hawks 5-1 run that closed the game.

“I think just them working together and calming down offensively,” Hawks coach Patty Murdy said. “In the beginning, we were a little panicked. More so forcing passes and some shots. When they calmed down a little bit, they were more successful. ... I think they gained their confidence back and gained the momentum.”

Advertisement

Kendall Fortune scored a team-high four goals — two in each half — to go with an assist. With each goal, speakers blared the senior midfielder’s song of choice: “Yeah!” by Usher. Fortune found multiple ways to score including an assisted cut through the middle of the field and later a solo drive up the gut, firing from point-blank range. Cue the music.

“They’re playing this song again?” one spectator asked by the third go around, unaware of the tradition.

Fellow senior midfielder Jody Cadden added a hat trick. Cadden’s goals gave Rihanna the spotlight, harmonizing “Run This Town.” Her offensive firepower accounted for three goals in a key stretch that flipped a 4-2 first-half deficit to a 7-7 tie nearing the 17-minute mark in the second half.

North Harford's Kendall Fortune scored four goals in Tuesday's win over Patterson Mill. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

When Patterson Mill’s defense locked in on Fortune and Cadden, the Hawks looked elsewhere for production. They found it in the form of junior attacker Caroline Nicholson. Her two goals in succession turned a slim 9-8 lead into a three-goal edge.

The points that called upon Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” proved to be the difference, building the lead the Hawks would ride to victory.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Murdy felt their ability to limit unforced turnovers and capitalize on transition opportunities were crucial in the win.

Addison Harmel, Caitlin Welker and Ava Lopano each scored twice to lead Patterson Mill.

“I knew this was going to be a tough game today,” Patterson Mill coach Rob Persing said. “They’re always tough up here in North Harford. For the most part, my girls battled back and forth, a goal here and a goal there. It didn’t work out on our end but we’re young, but games like this are good for the future.”

Advertisement

Patterson Mill got an eloquent performance from Taylor Brown in goal. The senior stopped 12 shots, including her fair share of one-on-one shots when the Huskies defense fell out of position. Persing called it the best game he has seen her play dating back to the start of last season.

The Huskies defense was stout in the first half. It found success funneling ball carriers toward the sideline while staying walled up in the middle. Turnovers, missed opportunities on draws and struggling to fight through screens seemed to be their second-half demise.

Despite the loss, Persing said his team made progress compared to an eight-point loss to the Hawks last season.

“I will say, the way we played today compared to when we played them last year,” Persing said, “it’s like night and day.”