Patterson Mill baseball celebrates coach Matt Roseland’s 200 career wins in ceremony before 9-4 loss to Bel Air

It was once a glorified little league field. There was no shed to house equipment. Scores were kept only in a book. And what many called the dugouts, were merely fences protecting benches from foul balls.

The year was 2008 and Patterson Mill, which opened its doors the summer prior, was fielding its first baseball team — then only junior varsity. The Huskies were, and still are, led by Matt Roseland, who notched his 200th career coaching win Friday in a 6-2 win over Rising Sun.

Patterson Mill has come a long way since the program’s inception.

The field is outfitted with two pristine dugouts and a pair of batting cages. There’s a scoreboard out in left field. Fencing has since been updated with team-specific covering. And there’s a speaker system for music between innings and before each batter.

“Everything you see here is because of this guy and his passion for the game, the program and his players,” said Brandan Buerhaus, who was Roseland’s assistant coach until 2020. “He knows how to get you ready to play. Patterson Mill and this county are lucky to have him.”

Roseland’s 201st win was kept at bay Monday evening, as the Huskies couldn’t solve Ben Bowen and Bel Air, who scored a 9-4 victory.

The Bobcats jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning on a rope to center field from second baseman Ben Bowen. Patterson Mill answered with a three-run inning of its own. The go-ahead run came with the bases load and Bel Air’s pitcher balking.

Bowen had five RBIs for the Bobcats on three hits, including a bases-clearing double to regain the lead. Bel Air tallied five runs in the fifth inning to essentially put the game out of reach. Right fielder Ethan Smedley also had three hits in the win.

Patterson Mill starting pitcher Michael Hemelt went five innings deep throwing eight strikeouts. He frequently worked his way out of jams, stranding Bel Air runners in scoring position. Outfielder Aiden Myers led the Huskies at the plate with three hits.

“They got the big hit and we probably left double digit guys on base today. We just didn’t get that big two-out hit that we were looking for,” Roseland said. “We think we’re in every game no matter what the score is.”

That’s been his philosophy the last 15 years. That and “my first goal was to just not screw it up.”

Roseland, Buerhaus and the rest of the staff did their due diligence, picking brains of other coaches around the county. They talked to longtime North Harford coach Tim Larrimore, who retired in 2021 after 31 years. Former coaches from Bel Air offered additional advice. Attending coaching clinics around the country rounded out their preparation.

“I’ve tried to learn from everyone else the best I could, then apply my own thing,” Roseland said. “The best part about starting a program is you don’t have to raise somebody else’s culture; you can create your own. Part of me being a coach and physical education teacher is because of the experience I had back in high school. I want to have that same impact on kids.”

“He’s really good at teaching life lessons,” Nancy Golczewski added, mother of Patterson Mill baseball alum Matt Golczewski, who died on March 10, 2020. “He has a gift of taking a group of kids and pulling the very best out of every one of them.”

Buerhaus echoed those sentiments. When Roseland’s teams appeared deprived of talent on paper, he had a knack for finding each of his players’ strengths and figuring out how that could help the team. His methods eventually boosted the Huskies into the conference’s upper division in 2011.

Patterson Mill’s resumé hangs on a poster outside the fence up the third base line: four Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference divisional titles, seven-time Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association regional champions, five trips to the MPSSAA final four and two state final appearances (2011 and 2016).

“The story was nobody really wanted to take us that seriously because we were a new school and a smaller school,” said Zach Scheuerman, Huskies catcher from the class of 2012 and former junior varsity coach. “I would definitely say we were undervalued by our opponents but Coach Roseland and the rest of the staff never let that enter our minds.”

What Roseland did let fester in the minds of his players was that just because bigger schools may have boasted fancier facilities or better talent, practicing the right way could have them competing with anybody.

Buerhaus, who joked in a pregame ceremony that he was responsible for about 130 of the 200 wins, racked his brain finding a favorite memory from all his years with the program. Roseland was the same way. He couldn’t pick just one, rattling off prominent playoff wins or his 100th career coaching win against Bel Air.

Patterson Mill baseball alumnus Zach Scheuerman address the crowd during a pregame ceremony recognizing Matt Roseland's 200 career wins before a game against Bel Air on Monday afternoon.

Scheuerman had a favorite story off the cuff from his time playing in the early years of Patterson Mill baseball.

The Huskies were in the regional final in 2012, hosting defending state champion North Caroline. It was early in the game, the heat of the moment slowly amplifying.

One of the Bulldogs’ stronger batters and more talkative players, as Scheuerman remembers, was up to the plate. The unnamed player started jawing at Matt Golczewski. The senior pitcher returned verbal fire. Roseland recalled the umpire had a short leash and he tossed both.

Then a fourth-year coach, Roseland calmly approached the umpire and noted how he had could have taken better control of the game earlier, rather than let it escalate. After some deliberation, Roseland had both Golczewski and the opposing player un-ejected.

“Whether it was smooth talking or what,” Scheuerman said, “I remember the umpire waived off the ejections of both guys and Matt went onto pitch another four innings [in the win].”

Patterson Mill coach Matt Roseland was gifted a commemorative game ball from his 200th career coaching win against Rising Sun on Friday.

Now in his 15th season, Roseland is still fighting for and uplifting his guys the same way he did at the start. He roams the dirt outside the dugout constantly reminding his players to stay calm, to enjoy the moment and to take advantage of every ounce of it.

“I’ve learned a lot over the years,” Roseland said. “[The biggest thing being] not every kid learns the same way. It has been a great growing experience for me. It has been a very rewarding experience for me. I love it. I love being a Husky. I’ve very prideful of what we’ve done here and the field we’ve built here. It’s just been a really, really rewarding time.”