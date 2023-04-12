Patterson Mill two-time state champion Kade Snyder is The Aegis 2022-23 boys Swimmer of the Year

Patterson Mill swimmer Kade Snyder is The Aegis 2022-23 Boys Swimmer of the Year. Snyder broke a state record in the 100 backstroke at the 2023 State swim championships with a time of 48.84. He also win a state title in the 100 butterfly. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Kade Snyder was confident he was going to win a state championship.

The Patterson Mill junior was defending his title in the 100 backstroke at the Class 3A/2A/1A state meet. He knew he could win it again, swam a great race and knew he touched the wall first.

But one aspect of his performance still caught him by surprise.

Snyder finished his swim and looked up at the board for his time: 48.84 seconds, state record.

Snyder beat the previous mark of 49.36 set in 2020 by more than a half second and won the race by more than two seconds. It was one of two gold medals Snyder earned, also winning the 100 butterfly.

Kade Snyder is The Aegis 2022-23 boys Swimmer of the Year.

“I won the 100 backstroke last year, so I definitely knew I could win the 100 backstroke,” he said. “My 100 fly performance in club swimming has improved so much, way past what I thought I’d be able to do. I knew I’d be able to win those two events. But I did not think I’d get the state record in the 100 back.”

He admitted to being taken back when he saw he set the record.

“I was at a loss for words,” Snyder said. “That was also a junior nationals cut. ... I was super excited about that. I was just at a loss for words.”

“I was 5 or 6, my dad asked me what I wanted to do over the summer for a sport He suggested swimming because he was a swimmer in high school. I said, ‘Sure, why not? Let’s do it.' It just led to this," Patterson Mill swimmer Kade Snyder said. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Snyder is already looking toward his senior season with the Huskies where he’s considering mixing up his schedule.

“I think next year I’m going to shoot for some different events,” he said. “I wanna go for the state record in the 100 fly, but I want to work at polishing up my 100 free and 50 free.”

Snyder estimates he’s been swimming for “almost 11 years.”

“I was 5 or 6, my dad asked me what I wanted to do over the summer for a sport,” Snyder said. “He suggested swimming because he was a swimmer in high school. I said, ‘Sure, why not? Let’s do it.’ It just led to this.

I fell in love pretty quick. I’ve always been a super-natural swimmer.”

From there he’s embraced the grind that’s led him to multiple state gold medals.

“I practice five days a week and lift three days a week and do all sorts of stuff in between like breath training and flexibility, stretching,” Snyder said.

As he gets set for his senior year, he’s also looking on the horizon at possible colleges. Snyder listed University of Kentucky as a place he thinks would be “a good fit” due to its size and quality of its swim program.

But before that he still has one more year to swim with Patterson Mill and the quest for more gold medals, though he’s hoping he’s not the only Husky atop the podium next year.

“I would love to have some people up there with me,” he said.

Gavin Carson, Harford Tech, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

All-County first team

Gavin Carson, Harford Tech, junior

Carson was the top boys scorer for the Cobras. He placed top three in all county and regional events. At states, Carson placed fifth in 200 freestyle relay and seventh in the 100 backstroke.

Alan Chan, C. Milton Wright, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Alan Chan, C. Milton Wright, junior

Chan was second in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke at regionals, finishing 12th and 10th, respectively, at states. He swam on the 400 freestyle relay team that finished sixth at states.

Shane Eckman, Harford Tech, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Shane Eckman, Harford Tech, senior

Eckman placed top three in three of his four events at counties including two relays. He qualified for states in four events and was on the fifth-place 200 freestyle relay team.

Adam Lingelbach, Patterson Mill, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Adam Lingelbach, Patterson Mill, senior

Lingelbach was third in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle at states. He was regional champion in both events and also swam on two regional-championship relays.

Josh Morgan, Bel Air, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Josh Morgan, Bel Air, senior

Morgan was second in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 backstroke at the county championships. He also posted times among the best in the county in the 100 back and 100 fly.

Colin O'Hare, Bel Air, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Colin O’Hare, Bel Air, sophomore

O’Hare posted the best distance times in the county this season and posted county championships in the 200 and 500 freestyles. He was the only county swimmer for qualify for the 4A/3A state championships.

Michael O'Leary, North Harford, junior

Michael O’Leary, North Harford, junior

O’Leary was county and regional champion in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and broke the regional record in the 100 breast. He finished seventh and fifth in his events, respectively, at states.

Gabriel Olszyk, John Carroll, Freshman (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Gabriel Olszyk, John Carroll, freshman

Olszyk earned a first or second place in every individual event swam this season. He was also the only Patriots boy to make the podium at the MIAA conference championships.

Ryan Pham, C. Milton Wright, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ryan Pham, C. Milton Wright, senior

Pham was region champion in the 200 individual medley and finished ninth in the event at states. He was on the sixth-place 400 freestyle relay.

Luke Puhalla, C. Milton Wright, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Luke Puhalla, C. Milton Wright, sophomore

Puhalla was regional champion in the 500 freestyle and was sixth in the 100 breaststroke. He finished 11th and 13th in the events, respectively, at states.

Addison Sweat, C. Milton Wright, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Addison Sweat, C. Milton Wright, senior

Sweat was district champion in the 200 IM and third in the 100 breaststroke. He was 10th in both races at states and a member of the sixth-place 400 freestyle relay.

All-County second team

Marco Abbuzzese, Harford Tech, sophomore

Tanner Carson, Harford Tech, freshman

Caleb Konkle, Fallston, senior

Greyson Maichle, Bel Air, senior

Nick Musante, C. Milton Wright, senior

Hunter Sin, Harford Tech, senior

Logan Weaver, Bel Air, junior

Garrett White, Bel Air, junior

Mason Windle, Patterson Mill, senior