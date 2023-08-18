Former St. Paul’s goalie Gunnar Waldt named John Carroll boys lacrosse coach

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

John Carroll named Gunnar Waldt its new boys lacrosse coach and assistant dean of students, a school representative confirmed to The Aegis on Friday.

Waldt was informally introduced Wednesday evening during a meeting with Patriots players and parents, and he will officially begin working Monday. Families will have a chance to meet Waldt in the John Carroll Learning Commons at 6 p.m. on Monday, according to a statement from athletic director Seth Goldberg.

Waldt succeeds Don Reynolds, who was relieved of his duties as boys lacrosse coach last month after three seasons.

Before joining the Patriots, Waldt served as an assistant coach for the University of Richmond men’s lacrosse program and as director for True Lacrosse Indiana, overseeing recruiting, camps and clinics, tournaments, travel, communications and others logistics for 10 teams.

He is also the co-Founder of Crease Pro A.I., a software as a service (SAAS) platform that provides data-driven insights to coaches and players, according to a news release.

“Coach Waldt is aligned with the foundational values of Patriot Athletics, and is eager to get to know his players not just on the field, but off it, in his role as Assistant Dean of Students,” Goldberg said in a statement.

Waldt also has extensive experience as a player. He graduated from St. Paul’s in 2011 as a captain of the football and lacrosse teams, earning All-Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association honors in both sports.. As a goalie, he helped lead the Crusaders to the 2010 MIAA A Conference lacrosse title.

Waldt played college lacrosse at Bryant University, where he became the school’s all-time leader in saves. He was drafted by the Florida Launch of Major League Lacrosse in 2016 and later played for the Atlanta Blaze and Chesapeake Bayhawks.